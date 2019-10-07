Three years after a $200 million renovation and expansion of Charleston International Airport, readers of a top travel magazine dubbed it a Top 10 terminal in the U.S.

Conde Nast Traveler enthusiasts placed the Lowcountry airport at No. 7 among all terminals in America.

"It’s more than mere proximity to one of our readers’ favorite cities that sets this airport apart," the magazine said. "A recent terminal upgrade created a bright, airy space where it’s a pleasure to hang out, with outposts of local favorites like the Caviar & Bananas gourmet market and the Charleston Beer Works."

The accolade continued, "Thanks to all the buzz, its passenger count is up by 1 million, although with 5 million fliers a year, it’s hardly in danger of losing its laid-back vibe. And it just got its first transatlantic flight, too, with seasonal service to London via British Airways."

Charleston's airport hasn't quite reached the 5 million-ticketholder milestone yet, but it's likely to come close this year with 4.8 million to 4.9 million passengers, based on projections. Last year, a record 4.47 million people traveled through the terminal.

Interestingly, none of the monster hubs, such as Atlanta or Chicago, made the list.

Coming in at No. 1 is Indianapolis International followed closely at No. 2 by Charleston's neighbor to the south, Savannah-Hilton Head.

Others on the list, in descending order, are Portland (Oregon), Minneapolis-St. Paul, Bradley International at Hartford, Conn., Tampa, Palm Beach, Detroit and Austin, Texas.