The runways at Charleston International were reopened to commercial flights Saturday, shorty after the governor lifted the storm evacuation order for the region.
"It is open right now," airport CEO Paul Campbell said shortly before noon.
Delta Air Lines planned to operate a "few" flights on Saturday, he said.
"We hope it will full force tomorrow," he said.
A JetBlue Airways spokesman said the carrier planned to resume service Sunday.
Campbell said workers with the Transportation Security Administration and the local air traffic control tower were "standing by" for Gov. Henry McMaster to lift the hurricane evacuation order for the Charleston region. That decision was announced about 11 a.m.
"We're ready to go right now," Campbell said. "If we could get a flight in here right now we can handle it."
The runways at Charleston International were shut down late Wednesday in response to Hurricane Florence, which was downgraded to a tropical storm on Friday after making landfall in Wilmington, N.C.
The closings have led to roughly 320 canceled arrivals and departures through Friday. About 80 flights were scheduled for Saturday.
The airport's website showed three departures for Saturday: Delta to JFK in New York City and Atlanta at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively, and a Southwest Airlines flight to Nashville at 6:15 p.m.
The rest were canceled as of mid-day.
The airport suggested that passengers check with their carrier for information on cancellations, rebooking assistance and weather-related travel waivers.