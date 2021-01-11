Charleston International airlines are discontinuing free rides for support, therapy animals

Two of the biggest carriers at Charleston International have joined two of their rivals in cracking down on furry freeloaders.

Under policies that took effect Monday, Delta and United are no longer allowing passengers to bring emotional-support and therapy animals along for the ride without their owners paying for them. Exceptions will be made for prior bookings, which will be honored.

The moves follow similar policies announced earlier last week by Alaska and American, which also serve CHS.

The changes follow a newly finalized U.S. Transportation Department rule that gives airlines the power to rein in the growing number of emotional-support animals taking up space in their cabins in recent years.

It replaces a regulation that some carriers and flight crews said travelers had increasingly abused. That rule allowed passengers to bring an animal on board for free, simply by claiming that it provided them with emotional support.

Atlanta-based Delta, which is the oldest airline at Charleston International and the largest based on passenger volume, has seen “a nearly 85 percent increase in animal incidents since 2016, including urination, defecation and biting,” said David Garrison, a senior vice president in charge of security.

“Our top priority is the health, safety and comfort of Delta customers and our people," he said in a statement last week. "We strongly believe this policy change will enhance the overall travel experience for everyone.”

Frontier, which also offers flights from Charleston International, announced Monday that it had joined the others in adopting the new policy.

Most of the airlines that are cracking down will only allow trained service dogs in their cabins without being secured in a crate. And even those four-legged flyers will need a government-approved form attesting to their training, vaccines and disposition.

Pet owners can still transport animals in the cargo hold or in pet carriers that fit under a seat in the cabin for a fee that typically starts at around $125 per flight.

But the days of a free ride for Rover is over.

Closing the gap

The Palmetto State is catching a glimpse of a narrowing gap between its pre-COVID and current tourism numbers.

For the week ended Jan. 2, about 44 percent of South Carolina's hotel rooms were full. While that's not a particularly large share, it's notable in one way: It's the closest the occupancy figure for the state has gotten to the corresponding year-earlier figure since the pandemic began in mid-March, according to a weekly report from the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

In the same week, occupancy in the U.S. was down 17 percent, and for the Southeast region, down 11 percent.

The Charleston and West Ashley area had the highest occupancy rate in the state at 63 percent, which had been common pre-pandemic but not since then.

For most of last year, the Holy City's hospitality numbers have been trailing the statewide average, likely because the loss of travel business from the "fly market" has been felt most acutely in Charleston.

Lidl’s lot

Lidl is taking ownership — of the land under its future North Charleston store.

The no-fills European discount grocery chain recently acquired the 4.84-acre site on Dorchester Road near Riverbluff Parkway. The German company's Arlington, Va.-based U.S. division paid $3.05 million for the property, according to Dorchester County land records.

The seller is an affiliate of Charlotte-based Collett Real Estate, which is developing a neighboring 83,500-square shopping center to be called Cedar Grove that will include retailers and restaurants spread over four buildings.

The newly carved-out Lidl outparcel will accommodate a 30,000-square-foot store, according to an online marketing brochure. Construction has not yet started on the supermarket and an opening date has not been announced.

Lidl, which operates in similar fashion to rival grocer Aldi, opened its first Charleston-area store more than three years ago in Goose Creek. It also owns that site, paying an even $3 million for the 6.2-acre St. James Avenue property in 2016.

The North Charleston location would be Lidl's second in the region and, as of last week, its 14th statewide.

The company announced plans in August to invest more than $500 million to open 50 stores employing an average of 40 workers each by the end of 2021. Lidl's U.S. operations are within a nine-state East Coast footprint stretching from New York to South Carolina. One new supermarket was earmarked for the Palmetto State under the latest expansion push.

Labor cost

A big South Carolina manufacturer is facing a six-figure staffing bill.

Giti Tire has been ordered to pay more than half a million dollars to a firm that provided it with temporary workers at its Chester County plant. As part of an arbitration proceeding in federal court, Reliable Management Solutions is due $520,000 from the company for labor invoices dating back to 2018.

David Shelton, director of industry relations for the manufacturer, described the lawsuit as a "good-faith dispute" over billing and alleged damage caused to the Richburg factory, which is south of Charlotte. The judge said it was "apparent" that the reason Giti didn't pay was because it was having "cash flow problems."

Since announcing that it would build its first North American factory in South Carolina in 2014, Singapore-based Giti has received tens of millions of dollars in public taxpayer money in exchange for its promise to invest $560 million and create 1,700 new jobs over 10 years.

The state put up $39.9 million through a state grant to help purchase the land and improve the 1,100-acre factory site. In late 2018, the company became eligible for up to $30 million in future tax incentives from the state for creating a set number of jobs. And in 2020, the company was granted a $7.9 million loan through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

Safe for now South Carolina has avoided the latest round of bloodletting at Bed Bath & Beyond. The household-goods retail chain known for its 20 percent discount coupons announced last summer it would shutter 200 locations, or 21 percent of the total, over two years in an effort to right-size the company and pump more resources into its online business. The “store optimization plan" will save an estimated $250 million to $350 million a year. Last month, the retailer identified the first 63 locations that will go dark. None was in the Palmetto State, which also escaped a previous round of closings announced a year ago. A new list of 43 stores that are shutting their doors by the end of February was released last week. Once again, South Carolina gets a pass. The retailer’s website shows a dozen stores around the state, with six split between the Charleston and Columbia markets. The others are in the Upstate, Aiken, Bluffton, Florence and Myrtle Beach. But none is safe at this point. The New Jersey-based company still has about 80 stores left to shed under the cost-cutting plan.

Pet-friendly

Fido and Fluffy apparently feel right at home in the Lowcountry.

A new study from rent.com placed Charleston as one of the top 10 U.S. cities for pets based on its availability of pet-friendly apartments (93 percent), the number of pet businesses per 10,000 residents (14) and the average veterinarian costs ($50.50).

The math was good enough for the No. 2 ranking.

Greeley, Colo., topped the list. It was followed by Ann Arbor, Mich.; Boulder, Colo.; Tyler, Texas; Scottsdale, Ariz.; Arvada, Colo.; Naperville, Ill.; Vacaville, Calif.; and Davie, Fla.

Viral outreach

At a local health care system, the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine has turned into a job opportunity.

By definition, it's temporary. But Tidelands Health, which is based in Georgetown, says it needs additional staff to help as it deals with a wave of COVID-19 that has "stretched our workforce to the limit."

Tidelands wants to recruit workers with previous health care experience in the vaccination effort. But others who know a thing or two about data entry or customer service may also find openings as a clinic registrar.

Gayle Resetar, the health system’s chief operating officer, called on the community to pitch in.

"If you are a retired nurse, if you’ve left the work force or even if you’re already working in our community but would like to earn additional income, this is a great opportunity to serve," she said in a statement.

In the interim, Tidelands Health, which operates two hospitals along the South Carolina coast, is leaning on help from the state's National Guard.

And an additional bonus: Those who get the new jobs will also be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine, which for the time being is limited to essential health care workers and the staff and residents of nursing homes.