Charleston HR startup rebrands, kicks off 2021 with new, $3.4 million investment

A Charleston startup focused on using data and artificial intelligence to help other companies make better hires says it is kicking off 2021 with a re-imagined brand and $3.4 million in new funding.

The company launched under the name Sentio in August 2018. With its announcement this week, the company is re-branding itself as Sprockets, named for the piece of hardware like the one that turns the wheels of a bicycle.

The firm calls its technology an "applicant matching system."

The underlying methods are straightforward. Its customers pick out some of their top-performing employees and have them take a survey. Applicants take the same questionnaire. The results of both are compared using data science, and applicants are assigned a score based on how well they match with employers' ideal candidates.

The technology de-emphasizes the classic job interview and is meant to take much of the guesswork out of hiring.

AJ Richichi, Sprockets' CEO, said in a statement he started the company to "make a profound change to a hiring process that is plagued with inefficiencies and bias."

"This investment changes the scale of that mission, and we were thrilled to find partners that believe in its integrity," Richichi said of the new investors.

Its first investor was VentureSouth, a Greenville-based angel firm.

Lytical Ventures, based in New York City, led this new round of investment. Two other new investors — Thayer Ventures and Healthy Ventures —chipped in, and VentureSouth re-upped its commitment.

Chad Troutman, Sprockets' chief marketing officer, said the team has been able to apply that thinking to help some companies alleviate staffing shortages during COVID-19.

Fortune 500 companies shouldn't be the only ones able to use artificial intelligence in the hiring process, Troutman said. The Sprockets team is marketing its services at an affordable price point — no more than $130 per month and per location — to franchises, hospitality businesses, home health agencies and other businesses hit hard by the unemployment crisis.

Sprockets will argue its prices are far lower than the cost of employee turnover, even for hourly jobs.

U.S. businesses lose as much as $1 trillion each year from voluntary turnover, according to a Gallup estimate. And the cost of replacing a single employee can be one-and-a-half to two times that person's salary.

Sprockets isn't the first to use artificial intelligence to try to solve this problem and make hiring more efficient. A survey LinkedIn conducted in 2018 found 35 percent of respondents said artificial intelligence was already "very" or "extremely" important for hiring and recruitment efforts.

Many large, forward-thinking organizations already use a variety of AI tools across their human resources efforts. Well-known tools like Indeed try to filter only the most relevant jobs for applicants, and only the best-fit applicants for employers.

But smaller businesses can benefit too, Troutman said, particularly during the pandemic, which has brought along a tough economy and many job losses.

With many people contemplating career changes in order to find work, Troutman said Sprockets' technology would give applicants from varying backgrounds a better shot.

"People need a fair shake in order to get back to work," he said.

It counts Chick-Fil-A, McDonald's and the home health agency HomeWell among its customers.

Soon, Troutman said Sprockets will also start offering its platform in the other direction, helping applicants sort out which companies are best matched to what they bring to the table.