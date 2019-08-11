Three proposed hotels are up for review from a Charleston architecture board this week, including the full-service property slated for a spot next to Waterfront Park.

Plans for the 225-room hotel have been coming before the city's Board of Architectural Review since December 2017, when the board unanimously voted to grant its first of three approvals. The hotel secured a second approval in March of this year.

If the board gives its OK Wednesday, it would be the property's final review and one of the last hurdles cleared before construction can begin.

The planned hotel site holds a prominent place on the peninsula, bordering Concord Street, Waterfront Park and Charleston Harbor.

The developer, Lowe, which is based in Los Angeles and has an office in Charleston, purchased the waterfront parcel for $38 million in 2017 from the State Ports Authority. The authority had its headquarters there before moving to a new facility in Mount Pleasant earlier this year.

Plans for the hotel include retail spaces and a cafe on the first floor, an outdoor pool with views of the harbor and an about 400-foot extension of the park's public waterfront walking path. The property will also feature a ballroom, a full-service spa and a restaurant.

A second downtown hotel will also be up for its third and final approval on Wednesday.

A boutique lodging is planned for 235 East Bay St., most recently the home to Molly Darcy’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, which was torn down.

The owner, Charleston-based Pearce Development, decided to do archaeological work at the site before starting construction. One of the city's grandest homes, the Pinckney Mansion, stood there until the mid-1800s.

Guestrooms will be located on the top three of the building's four stories, and an open courtyard with a bar and kitchen attached will be built to the side of the main structure, according to plans submitted to the BAR.

Farther up the peninsula, a new project from Charleston developer The Montford Group will be up for its first design review.

Plans for the 131-unit lodging on upper Meeting Street show a first-floor cafe with a colorful wall visible behind windows. The front sign features the hotel's brand name in electric pink.

The property will be the Charleston market's first Moxy Hotel, a lifestyle brand from Marriott that the global hotel giant describes as its "newest and edgiest affordable brand."

The building would rise to over 90 feet tall at the back of the property and just over 60 feet at the end fronting Meeting Street. Guestrooms, amenities and meeting spaces would be spread among seven floors.

Additionally, The Montford Group is asking the BAR for permission to tear down an existing one-story warehouse at the site. According to a request submitted to the city, the structure was built between 1944 and 1951 and "does not exhibit any architectural merit."

The developers opening a 50-room hotel at the former Dixie Furniture location on Upper King Street are also asking the BAR to extend their permission to demolish the existing store building at 529 King St.

A request to tear down the structure was approved in October 2017. An approval next week would give developers another year to demolish it.

The property recently changed hands for $11 million to a firm affiliated with ROOST Apartment Hotel. The Philadelphia-based brand plans to bring its concept, which caters to extended stay guests, to the Charleston market.

The BAR will meet Wednesday starting at 4:30 p.m. on the first floor of the Gaillard Center.