Charleston hotels had best month during pandemic in October — but that's not saying much

Charleston hotels just closed out their best-performing month since February. In 2020, though, that's not saying much.

For October, hotels in the region were just over half full, with an average occupancy rate of 52 percent. The next highest average rate was during June, when dozens of lodgings had just reopened and tourism leaders were talking about a summer recovery.

At that point, occupancy was just under the 50 percent mark. Rates dipped down again when COVID-19 cases went up, a pattern that played out statewide. But in August, Charleston hotels didn't do as well as lodgings overall in South Carolina, a rarity for an area that's accustomed to seeing rooms reserved at higher-than-average rates.

One thing working against Charleston was what is typically a key asset: its focus on the historic city center. With travelers cautious about coronavirus, places that were close to outdoor activities and farther from populated downtown areas were recovering more quickly.

About 49 percent of the state's hotels rooms filled in August. In Charleston, the occupancy rate was a notably lower 44 percent, according to figures tracked monthly by the Office of Tourism Analysis at the College of Charleston.

October's report puts the region more in line with how hotels across the state are doing. The S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism hasn't posted its full report for October yet, but recent weekly numbers were in the 50 percent to 52 percent range.

Still, the metrics are far from what a successful October would usually look like for the Holy City. The occupancy rate represents a 32 percent drop from 2019, and revenue per room declined by nearly a quarter.

Average occupancy for the year stands at about 46 percent, dragged down by rates from the spring. April was the worst with just 20 percent of rooms occupied.

The latest Charleston figures also show differences in the growth of the lodging inventory this year. So far, there are 259 more rooms compared to early January. By the end of October 2019, more than three times that — 854 rooms — were added throughout the region. In 2018, the number of hotel rooms grew by 627 in the same time frame, more than twice this year's year-to-date total.

A diamond addition

Charleston added another lodging to its list of AAA Four Diamond-rated hotels. Emeline, a new concept that opened over the summer in the former DoubleTree near the City Market, was added to the category by the travel-minded association in late October, according to posts on the property's social media profiles.

The addition brings the city's total count of Four Diamond properties to 13. The most recent newcomer before Emeline was Hotel Bennett on King Street, opened in January 2019. High-profile hotels like Belmond Charleston Place, the French Quarter Inn and The Dewberry are on the list.

The designation is given to properties with "upscale style and amenities with the right touch of service," according to AAA's ranking system. About 6.5 percent of the Diamond-rated hotels AAA compares are at that level.

South Carolina only has one hotel on the much rarer Five Diamond list: The Sanctuary at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort.