Charleston hotel with plans to 'activate' area, open restaurant gets first design approval

The future of a lot in downtown Charleston became a little clearer this week with the first approval of designs for a new hotel there.

Charleston's Board of Architectural Review voted 5-0 Feb. 10 to grant the first of three design approvals for the Woolfe Hotel, a 252-room development planned at the corner of Meeting and Woolfe streets that will be one of the largest visitor lodgings on the peninsula.

The BAR also voted to permit the building to reach nine stories, one floor higher than zoning already allows, for the concept's "architectural merit."

The plans earned some positive remarks from members of the board and from the preservation groups that about two years ago opposed allowing a hotel to be built at the site.

One of them, the Historic Charleston Foundation, took the issue to court in 2019 after the Board of Zoning Appeals OK'd the initial ask to build a hotel with 252 rooms. The dispute ended in a settlement that set specific terms for the project and made it meet the requirements of a new hotel ordinance that Charleston City Council passed that fall.

The settlement called for the hotel to be of the quality of a "four-star hotel or better" and to be made with materials of the "highest and most durable quality."

According to a representative from Historic Charleston who addressed the BAR, the group "did not find any inconsistency" between the terms of the settlement and the design submitted, and they recommended its approval.

Features of the hotel presented to the architecture board include a retail area on the ground floor, a ballroom with balconies on the second level and a top floor with an open-air swimming pool.

The ninth level would also include four suites and a restaurant that will be open to the public.

According to a presentation from Charleston-based architecture firm LS3P, the plans were drawn to "create an active streetscape" on Meeting Street.

That would include wide sidewalks — about double the width required by the city — that would allow for dining outside a cafe on the ground floor.

The hotel's Woolfe Street entrance would include a "zen garden" with a fountain wall in front of a motorcourt. Plans also show a parking garage with 220 spaces spread out on three levels.

Right now, the lot where the hotel will be built is undeveloped. It's owned by the Charleston School of Law, which had bought the land at a discount from the city to use as a permanent home for the school.

But the school determined the lot didn't fit its needs, and the property was put up for sale in late 2018, listed for $12.5 million.

The site is bordered by apartments and a few hotels: a side-by-side Hyatt House and Hyatt Place and a Holiday Inn.

The future owner of the hotel is the OmShera Hotel Group, a Charlotte firm with holdings concentrated mainly in North Carolina.