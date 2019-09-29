Three Charleston hotel projects are looking to move forward this week, including an "apartment hotel" concept on King Street and a new Marriott flag planned for upper Meeting Street.

A boutique property slated for the former Dixie Furniture building at 529 King is up for its second of three reviews from the city's Board of Architectural Review.

The property recently changed hands for $11 million to a firm affiliated with Roost Apartment Hotels, a concept based out of Philadelphia that develops lodgings catered to extended-stay guests.

The designs received some glowing feedback from the detail-oriented BAR the first time around. New York City-based Morris Adjmi Architects, the same firm that designed Roost’s Philadelphia lodgings, presented the plans along with Charleston-based LS3P Associates Ltd.

Plans submitted for next week's review have a new addition: a rendering for a central courtyard area lined with decorative ironwork. Charleston's Dock Street Theater and the John Rutledge House Inn served as inspiration for the extra design element, according to the submitted materials.

The Charleston-based Montford Group will also come before the architecture board next week with two demolition requests.

One is for 547 Meeting, where the firm plans to build a 131-room Moxy Hotel. Montford Group is seeking permission to raze a one-story warehouse structure. Moxy is one of Marriott's newest lifestyle concepts and would be the first location for the brand in South Carolina.

The demolition request has already come before the BAR once, but the board opted to defer. City staff thought some features from the front of the building, like its wood trusses and plank roof, might merit keeping it.

Staff also thought that the structure, which was built around 1951, resembled a few others in Charleston that have been required to be saved.

This latest request asks permission for a full demolition again, with more details included about the renovations that would need to be made to meet safety standards if the existing building must stay standing.

Montford is also asking to tear down a small structure at 810 Meeting, where it plans to put its flagship hotel project. Right now, a dilapidated building that was built sometime in the early 1950s is at the back of the lot, near the parking area for the downtown Tattooed Moose bar and restaurant.

A demolition request was already granted by a different architecture board in 2017, and no changes have been made since then that would alter whether the structure is worth preserving, according to the permit application. The lot is vacant, but had once been a gas station.

Hotel zone addition

A Huger Street parcel will be put in Charleston's hotel zone after the owner's request to add it was initially denied by City Council in a close vote.

In July, the application was rejected 7-6, but, when the request was reconsidered last week, council approved it unanimously.

Council member Robert Mitchell, whose district includes the property at 245 Huger St., had cast one of the votes to deny, so he was able to bring the item back before council to be reconsidered.

The property owner and applicant, Ben Chase of Chase Furniture Co., had "done his due diligence" by talking with citizens at the neighboring properties since the July denial, Mitchell said.

The half-acre parcel on the south side of Huger Street currently houses a one-story warehouse. The Eastside Baptist Church is directly behind the lot.

To build a hotel there, Chase would still have to be granted a special exception from a city zoning board. A hotel application would also have to meet new requirements that were set by Charleston's hotel task force.