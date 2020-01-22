Two plans for new lodgings on the peninsula passed muster with Charleston's revised hotel rules this week, while a third couldn't get enough support to move forward.
One of the approved plans include a renovation and re-purposing of the former Morris Sokol Furniture site on upper King Street. Supporters of the project touted its ability to reactivate the downtown block, which has been largely vacant since the family-owned furniture store closed in 2015.
But the board was split on whether or not to approve a large hotel request for the property just behind the Morris Sokol site. A motion to approve it was split 3-to-3, so the application failed.
A third proposal, which asked for a 150-room hotel use on Huger Street, passed unanimously, adding another upper peninsula lodging to The Montford Group's portfolio. The Charleston-based hospitality firm has been focusing its development farther up the peninsula, including projects on upper Meeting Street.
Of the three requests, the Morris Sokol project has been in the works the longest and also had the largest turnout of supporters at Tuesday evening's Board of Zoning Appeals meeting.
Among them was Ross Appel, a great grandson of the furniture store's namesake and a recently-elected member of City Council.
"We fully support this plan," Appel said on behalf of his family.
The Preservation Society, the Cannonborough-Elliotborough Neighborhood Association and a few King Street business owners also asked the board to approve the request, citing years that the property owners invested in meeting with community members and neighbors to refine their plans.
But a couple people addressed the board with concerns about letting another hotel be built so close to already-opened lodgings on nearby Meeting Street and planned developments on adjacent lots.
Under the revised ordinance, the zoning board has to find that the hotel use "will contribute to the maintenance, or creation, of a diverse mixed-use district."
Mike Shuler, an owner in the partnership that bought the Morris Sokol site back in 2016, argued in his presentation that the plans for the hotel project itself promote a diverse mix of uses.
The storefront space that used to be a furniture showroom will still function as retail, and the Starbucks cafe at the corner of Mary and King streets will stay.
The development will also include three food and beverage venues, Shuler said, maintain the existing office space on the block and provide the 20,000 square feet of meeting space that's needed to meet the definition of "full-service."
The Morris Sokol site is in a portion of downtown that's considered the "full-service box." The area, which is bound by King, Meeting, Line and Ann streets was designated by City Council to allow large hotel developments, if they meet certain requirements.
The updated hotel rules established a cap on these types of lodgings: the peninsula can have only eight hotels that meet the city's definition of full-service.
Two already exist, two were approved before Tuesday and the Morris Sokol site became a third, leaving just three more opportunities to build large hotels in that area of downtown.
One of the previously-approved full-service projects is Charleston developer Michael Bennett's 300-room hotel slated for 411 Meeting Street, on the same block as the Morris Sokol site.
A lawyer representing Bennett attended Tuesday's meeting to let the board know that Bennett's hotel is definitely moving forward.
That hotel, and the 200 rooms just approved at the Morris Sokol site, became a focus of the debate around the second hotel application on the board's agenda: a request for 215 hotel rooms at 82 Mary Street.
A nine-story office building had been planned at the vacant site but, according to Charleston attorney Capers Barr, who was representing the owner, listed as Mary Street Parking, said that it had been planned for a "specific institutional user." The owner decided to propose a hotel after that user "elected to not go forward with the project," Barr said.
Despite the proximity of the Bennett and Morris Sokol projects, Barr argued that a "diverse mixed-use district" referred to a broader area, so the fact that two other large hotels would be on the same block did not matter.
Board chair Leonard Krawcheck said it's "really hard to square" the fact that the ordinance designates a certain area for large hotels — the "full-service" box — but also promotes a diverse mix of uses to avoid what some have described as an "overconcentration" of hotels on the peninsula.
Winslow Hastie of the Historic Charleston Foundation, who was one of the members of the hotel task force that helped revise the hotel rules, said the Mary Street request was the "perfect test case" to "utilize the new powers" the the ordinance gave the board to turn down hotel applications that don't meet the city's goals.
The board vote was ultimately split on whether or not the project aligned with the intention of the ordinance, and the application failed.
The third request Tuesday was for an upper peninsula lot at 245 Huger Street which was only added to the city's hotel overlay last year at the request of its owner, Ben Chase of Chase Furniture Co. The lot is mostly vacant now, except for a one-story warehouse.
Nearby properties include a few churches, a couple restaurants and residences. The property across from it is currently empty but has been approved for a hotel, though it's unclear if a lodging project is still being pursued there.
The board voted unanimously to approve the application.
The hospitality firm developing it, The Montford Group, is also building hotels on upper Meeting Street. Those projects include a Marriott-branded Moxy Hotel projected to open in mid-2021 and a 191-room wedge-shaped or "flatiron" hotel that's slated for an opening in 2022.