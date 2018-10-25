Hotel occupancy in the Charleston area dropped sharply in September, dragged down by closures and trip cancellations as Hurricane Florence lurked off the coast, according to a new report.
The College of Charleston's Office of Tourism Analysis said the number of filled rooms fell to 60 percent last month compared to about 77 percent in August.
Without a disruptive weather event, a typical seasonal decline in occupancy between the same two months would be more in the range of 2 percent to 3 percent, said Melinda Patience, the office's research coordinator.
The research office previously estimated that the region lost about $111.3 million of visitor-industry revenue because of the slow-moving storm, which shut down businesses for days before making landfall in North Carolina on Sept. 14.
Hotel occupancy from Sept. 9 to Sept. 15 was down 32 percent compared to the same period last year, when check-ins were dampened by Hurricane Irma.
When compared to a year without a major weather event, occupancy for that week-long period — which included a five-day state-ordered evacuation — was down 52 percent.
September was also the first month since January that Charleston County saw a decline in room nights sold, which represents the number of guest rooms sold to visitors. The drop was slight, at half a percent.
With 667 more rooms available last month than there were at the same time last year, even sharper drops in occupancy rates don't necessarily mean the number of visitors to the Charleston area is declining.
The number of room nights sold can be "a more useful metric" when evaluating market conditions, said Daniel Guttentag, the director of the Office of Tourism Analysis. It offers a more "apples to apples" comparison from year to year than occupancy figures, he said.
Room nights sold this year still top the totals for the same period in 2017 by about 3.3 percent. Some months this year saw sizable increases in room nights sold, like June, which posted an almost 11 percent jump.
Overall, Guttentag said, that shows the market has added more hotels and, at the same time, absorbed the new inventory fairly well.
"To have a major weather event with a mandatory evacuation and come out of it with only half a percent drop in room nights sold — that's not too bad of a result at all," Guttentag said.
When the weeks are broken down, the fourth week of September, which appears to be the least affected by Florence, serves as the only decent year-to-year comparison from the month. That week, occupancy was up by 3.2 percent compared to the same week last year, and room nights sold were up 7.4 percent.
Occupancy also dropped statewide last month to just below 60 percent, a decrease of about 2.7 percent compared to last year.