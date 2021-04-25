Charleston hotel named to magazine's global 'It List' of most impressive openings

A re-imagined lodging in downtown Charleston had one the hottest hotel debuts of the last year, according to a new ranking from Travel + Leisure.

Emeline, which opened last summer on Church Street, steps from the historic City Market, was named to the glossy publication's "It List" of the "most remarkable new and newly redone properties around the globe."

The hotel's July 2020 debut followed an extensive makeover that transformed what had been a chain hotel into a new upscale boutique concept managed by Dallas-based hotel operator Makeready.

Emeline's opening also added two new dining venues to the City Market area: a full-service restaurant, Frannie & the Fox, and a cafe, called Clerks.

The hotel's concept is based on an imagined muse named Emeline who is the "consummate Southern hostess."

Travel + Leisure's list described Emeline as an "inspired newcomer," giving nods to its locally-roasted coffee from Second State, complimentary welcome punch cocktails and guest rooms that come stocked with record players.

Before its transformation, the property was operated under the DoubleTree flag.

Despite its high room count, at 212, and its "former life as an anonymous chain hotel," Travel + Leisure's list says that staying there feels like lodging at a small boutique hotel.

The full "It List" featured 73 recently opened lodgings that span 29 countries. U.S. properties filled 30 spots, and Emeline was the only South Carolina hotel recognized.

The Holy City is a perennial favorite of the magazine. For eight years in a row, Charleston has been named Travel + Leisure's No. 1 U.S. city. That's a couple years shy of the city's streak with another publication's annual ranking of vacation destinations. Condé Nast Traveler has given Charleston a top spot for 10 years and counting, with the latest rankings released last fall.

Results of Travel + Leisure's most recent "World's Best" awards, which put Charleston above New Orleans, Santa Fe, N.M. and Savannah, were published last July.

In its first year, Emeline was also added to Charleston's list of AAA Four Diamond-rated hotels, bringing the city's total count of Four Diamond properties to 13.

Emeline's launch was the only notable change to downtown Charleston's hotel portfolio in 2020. This year, the next debut on the docket is also an overhaul of an already existing hotel.

The former King Charles Inn on Meeting Street has been undergoing major renovations and will open soon as The Ryder.

In otter news

After soliciting feedback from fans, a Charleston attraction has settled on the names for its two newest residents.

The S.C. Aquarium's new North American river otters will go by Charlie and Beau, named for Charleston and Beaufort. Those were the winning options from three sets of names the aquarium included in an online survey early this month.

Other options were Fripp and Wando, after Fripp Island and the Wando River, and Reedy and Matt for the Reedy River and Matthews Creek.

The otter pups were both born at Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Mich., last winter. They were brought to Charleston in January and will be companions to two more senior river otters at the aquarium, Ace and Stono.