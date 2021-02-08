Charleston hot sauce maker has the capital to spice things up in '21

The company behind an expanding homegrown hot sauce brand has quenched its thirst for capital.
Charleston-based Red Clay Provisions LLC recently wrapped up a $1.5 million fund-raising round that began in mid-2020, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The proceeds will go “to support continued growth, nationwide retail distribution and the launch of its new seasonings line later this year,” the company said in a statement last week.
The Market Street firm said its Red Clay Hot Sauce line is coming off a successful 2020, even as the COVID-19 pandemic cut into commercial orders from the struggling food-and-beverage industry. It said it topped $1 million in revenue, a threefold increase from 2019, as it pivoted to a direct-to-consumer online sales strategy.
The company also landed its first major retail distribution deal with Publix, which has started selling three varieties of Red Clay blends, along with its newer Hot Hot Honey product, in 1,200-plus supermarkets across the Southeast.
“In addition, we’re blessed to have investors with confidence & trust in our ability to grow, scale and make thoughtful decisions," CEO Molly Fienning said in the statement. “We’re planning on another 300% growth for 2021.”
Red Clay was concocted around 2014 after Geoff Rhyne embarked on an "experimental flavor spree while working on a new oyster dish" as a sous chef in Charleston, according to the company's website. Fienning joined him in the food venture as co-founder to help expand and diversify the concept.
The company plans to launch several new products this year based on a favorable test run it conducted online at the end of 2020. They include a few varieties of specialty salts.
Holy City sweep
Charleston hotels have again dominated an annual ranking of the best within the state, with one earning high marks at the national level.
Of the top 20 lodgings in South Carolina, all but seven were in or near the Holy City, according to U.S. News and World Report.
But the top-ranked spot went to The Inn & Club at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island, according to the publication's recently released rankings. It also was No. 10 in the broader U.S. category that U.S. News compiled.
Among Charleston properties, the historic Wentworth Mansion notched the No. 2 spot for the state and was No. 16 nationally.
Eight other local hotels fell within the top half of the top 20 for South Carolina: The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, (No. 3); Hotel Bennett (No. 4); Belmond Charleston Place, (No. 6); French Quarter Inn (No. 7); Dewberry Charleston (No. 8); The Spectator (No. 9); and The Restoration (No. 10).
The properties from outside of Charleston that made the in-state cut were Montage Palmetto Bluff near Hilton Head, the Willcox Hotel in Aiken, the Marriott Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach, the Westin Poinsett in Greenville, Sonesta Resort Hilton Head and the Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort.
The rankings didn't include COVID-19 data, U.S. News said, but some of the industry rankings which — along with guest reviews and star ratings — are factored into their rankings, "take property cleanliness into account."
A list was also included of the best hotels for remote workers to stay at, a nod to one of the many pandemic-induced changes to the travel market. None of the properties on that list was in South Carolina, but that doesn't mean hotels in the Palmetto State haven't gotten in on the trend of promoting rooms as "work from anywhere" destinations.
Widebody swap
A loss for one Boeing Co. widebody program could be a gain for the jet the planemaker builds in North Charleston.
Emirates, so far the biggest customer for the 777X aircraft, is considering swapping as much as a third of its order for the smaller 787 Dreamliner, which will be made exclusively in South Carolina starting this year.
The Dubai-based carrier has 115 of the 777X planes on order. The 787 could replace about 30 to 40 of them, Bloomberg reported Feb. 3, citing unidentified sources familiar with the situation.
Emirates already has shown a penchant for shaking up its Boeing order book. In 2019, it reduced its order for the 777X and swapped them out for 30 787s valued at $8.8 billion. Now, Boeing has again delayed the debut of the 777X, this time to late 2023, which could be pushing Emirates and other customers to review their options.
In a Feb. 1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Boeing said that delays could result in "customers having the right to terminate orders and or substitute orders for other Boeing aircraft."
The 777X was promoted as the "world's largest" twin-engine jet, but that isn't necessarily as much of a marketing point as it once was. Orders for it and other widebodies, including the North Charleston-built 787, have and will continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly because they're designed for long overseas routes that are expected to be the last to rebound from the air-travel downturn.
At the same time, the 787 program could use a boost. It hasn't booked a new order since last March, when Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways put in a request for a dozen Dreamliners.
Boeing will release its updated orders and deliveries Feb. 9, but at least one figure has already been disclosed. CEO Dave Calhoun said during a recent earnings call that no 787s were handed over to customers in January, the third monthly shutout in a row for the Dreamliner.
Chip dip
A global semiconductor shortage that's forcing some automakers to ease up on the gas hasn't slowed Volvo Cars and its manufacturing campus near Ridgeville — yet.
Hakan Samuelsson, CEO of the Swedish carmaker, told Reuters last week that the company has enough chips on hand for the next four weeks of production. After that, it's anybody's guess.
"So short-term, no disturbance ... But there is of course a big risk that it could come here during the first quarter. But it is very hard to forecast,” Samuelsson told the news service.
Volvo builds the S60 sedan at its $1.1 billion manufacturing plant off Interstate 26.
Semiconductors are crucial components in the electronic systems that operate everything from power steering to entertainment systems on newer vehicles. The chips are also used in a wide range of consumer goods, including gaming systems and computers.
Demand for semiconductors has far outpaced supply during the pandemic, and shortages are expected well into 2021 because it can take manufacturers up to nine months to realign production.
Volvo Cars, during a news conference last week, reported its best-ever second-half profit and sales volumes in 2020, illustrating the company’s success in mitigating and recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that shut down some plants — including the one near Ridgeville — earlier in the year.
The company reported revenue equivalent to $18 billion and an operating profit equivalent to $1.1 billion for the second six months of 2020. Profits increased by 8.2 percent during the period, while revenues were up by 4.9 percent. The profit margin came in at 6.3 percent.
"We acted decisively to limit the impact of the pandemic," Samuelsson said. "After a safe restart of our operations, we recovered strongly ..."
Volvo has had a strong start to 2021, with global sales up 30.2 percent year over year in January. Sales in the U.S. were up 32.4 percent, with the S60 accounting for 1,241 purchases for the month — a 72.1 percent gain over last year.
Four buck check
A pay kerfuffle in the Pacific Northwest has rippled to South Carolina and all points in between.
Trader Joe’s announced it has temporarily raised the pay for most of its U.S. employees by $2 an hour. It followed the city of Seattle’s new mandate requiring large grocery stores to increase pay for front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic by $4 an hour.
The bonus "'thank you' premium” took effect Feb. 1 and it applied to all hourly employees who don’t work in management. The $2 increase brought the pandemic pay scale to $4 an hour, Trader Joe's said on its website.
The increase will stay in effect throughout the pandemic or until front-line employees are "eligible for vaccines as 'grocery workers,'" executives of the German-owned, California-based chain said in a letter reported by the Associated Press.
On the flip side, the retailer also said it is permanently canceling its annual midyear raises for 2021, which typically bumps hourly pay up by 65 to 75 cents.
Trader Joe’s has opened three South Carolina stores since 2010 — in Greenville, Mount Pleasant and Columbia, respectively. It’s still known for its selection of “Two Buck Chuck,” a nod to the days when it was still pitching bottles of Charles Shaw wines at $1.99 each.
Cupid commerce curtailed
The pandemic means Cupid's arrow will fall far short of last year's record spending on Valentine's Day, which falls on Sunday this year.
The National Retail Federation predicts consumers across the U.S. will lay out nearly $22 billion on candy, cards and gifts.
But with the coronavirus keeping people away from crowds, going out to eat, a movie or an outing of some kind, spending will be down from the $27.4 billion people doled out last year to show their love.
Less than one-quarter of consumers plan to take their loved one on a night out on the town, the lowest amount ever reported by the trade group.
For those celebrating the occasion, the average out-of-pocket expense will be about $165 each, down from $196 in the pre-pandemic era of 2020.