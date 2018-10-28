This week, a mix of local and national designers, architects and style enthusiasts will convene in Charleston for the first "Design Week," a combination of the Southern Style Now Festival, the first Design in Great Spaces, or DIGS, awards and a show house presented by the magazine Traditional Home.
Southern Style Now organizer Robert Leleux, who launched the design-focused festival in 2016, said Charleston was chosen for being at the "forefront of the movement to redefine what Southern style is in 2018."
Once Southern Style Now and the show house were set to come to Charleston Nov. 1-4, DIGS, which is in its inaugural year, scheduled its awards gala to coincide.
Over the summer, the group solicited entries for categories like "Water Water Everywhere," "Piazza Living" and "Let There Be Light." At the awards gala, which will be held Friday at the Cigar Factory, a "Best in Show" winner will take home a $10,000 prize.
Timing DIGS with Southern Style Now also helped fill the judges' panel with nationally recognized members of the design community like Traditional Home's head editor, Jill Waage, Kentucky-based interior designer Matthew Carter and New York decorator Ashley Whittaker.
The festival and its corresponding show house launched two years ago in New Orleans. Last year, it moved to Savannah, and many hope the festival will make its home in the Holy City.
That certainly would make the possibility of hosting "Design Week" as an annual event more appealing and could attract an influx of visitors during the city's offseason, Explore Charleston spokesman Doug Warner said.
The four-day festival features a mix of panels, mixers and experiences, like a Lowcountry cooking class, an embroidery workshop and a VIP tour of the Gibbes Museum of Art.
This year's show house is an 1884 Charleston single house located at 36 Hasell Street. The house is owned by designers Tyler Hill and Michael Mitchell of the Charleston interior design firm Mitchell Hill.
The DIGS gala, the festival and the show house are all open to the public, but tickets are required.
Headway for the Hunley
The National Medal of Honor Museum may be getting all the buzz lately in Mount Pleasant but, as that project has stalled, another proposed museum is chugging along.
Proponents of a museum at Patriots Point to house the H.L. Hunley, a recovered Confederate submarine, hope to receive initial approval for the project from the state Legislature early next year.
The special committee for the museum, chaired by the Patriots Point Development Authority's newest member, Thomas McQueeney, has been meeting often to iron out the details, and McQueeney reported to the board this month that they're picking up the pace.
They're trying to "fast-track" some initial measures and, hopefully, have a general consensus between the Patriots Point Development Authority, the Hunley Commission and the Charleston Naval Complex Redevelopment Authority to present to the lawmakers for approval by mid-January, he said.
Between now and then, the three groups will have to settle on a suitable parcel. If they agree on that, more details will follow, like roadwork, square footage and — much farther down the line — design.
The Hunley was the first submarine to sink an enemy ship. In 1864, it downed the Union vessel Housatonic but disappeared, along with its crew, shortly after.
It was salvaged near Charleston Harbor about two decades ago, and, in 2004, North Charleston beat out Mount Pleasant with its bid to house the historic vessel. North Charleston had pledged $13 million to build a museum for the submarine but later retracted that offer, putting Patriots Point back in play.
There is still a "long road ahead" McQueeney said, but he feels encouraged the legislature doesn't want to see the Hunley project "sit on a back shelf."