Charleston hosting first hospitality job fair since pandemic

In February, before COVID-19 cases were identified in South Carolina and a few weeks ahead of when it became clear that the pandemic would put the tourism industry on pause, the Lowcountry Hospitality Association put on its largest job fair ever.

Held at the Charleston Area Convention Center in North Charleston, more than 60 employers from the hotel and food and beverage industries were on hand, all hoping to solve what was, at that time, the biggest challenge for the industry: a shortage of workers due to the historically low unemployment rate.

Fast forward a couple months later, and the coronavirus pandemic had created a very different labor problem: Hospitality workers were losing their jobs at higher rates than workers in any other industry.

Travel has recovered somewhat since the spring, a period marked by widespread hotel closures, and some employers are now looking to hire again.

Hoping to build on that momentum, the Lowcountry Hospitality Association on Thursday is hosting its first job fair since the pandemic hit the Palmetto State.

The event will feature just a handful of employers, compared to the dozens that came out for the previous version. Hotel Bennett, Lowcountry Hotels, Queen Street Hospitality and Hilton Managed Properties plan to attend to meet with prospective employees.

"Since it will be on a smaller scale, I think it will be more intimate in that regard," said Michelle Woodhull, the association's president. "There will be more one-on-one time between the employers and potential candidates."

The openings they're looking to fill range from entry level to management, Woodhull said. Although the hotel group she heads, Charming Inns, won't be represented at the fair, it's hiring, too.

Local hotels still don't have as many workers on their payroll as they did pre-pandemic, but more properties are starting to build up their staffs again as their weekly occupancy rates inch back up. During the last week of September, the Charleston region reached 50 percent occupancy, still well below normal levels but the best the area has seen since the mid-summer spike in COVID-19 cases.

Some employees who were laid off earlier in the pandemic didn't come back to work when business started to pick up, Woodhull said. Of those workers, some are likely looking to change fields. Others may have been hesitant to seek out work while virus rates were high and jobless benefits were more robust.

But, now that COVID-19 case numbers in the Charleston area have improved, "people are looking for opportunities," Woodhull said.

Though there will be fewer employers than at past fairs, some new resources will be available, Woodhull said. The Charleston County Public Library is coming to share information about its Career Connection Kits, which give job seekers access to a Chromebook and a Wi-Fi hotspot to help them with their search.

The event, called the Hire for Higher Job Fair, will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Camden Room of the Charleston Visitor Center, which is nearing its official opening on Meeting Street after a major renovation.

Face masks are required for all attendees, and social distancing guidelines will be followed, Lowcountry Hospitality said in an announcement.

Woodhull offered a tip to job seekers: Make eye contact. That's always important in hospitality, she said, but that's even more crucial now that recruiters can't see a smile behind a face covering.