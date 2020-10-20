Charleston hospital system Roper names new CEO after 2 searches

After a year of the position being vacant and two searches for the right candidate, Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston has named a new chief executive officer.

The system on Tuesday announced that Dr. Jeffrey DiLisi, chief medical officer at Virginia Hospital Center near Washington, D.C., is taking top job.

DiLisi starts in December at Roper St. Francis, which operates four hospitals in the Charleston region and is one of the Lowcountry's largest employers.

“Roper St. Francis Healthcare is a flourishing health care system with a history of service to the community, and I could not be more honored to join this team at this moment in its history,” DiLisi, a New Jersey native, said in a statement.

He has been with his current employer, a teaching hospital in Arlington, Va., for 11 years.

The CEO position at Roper St. Francis has been vacant for a year. Last October, Lorraine Lutton, who had held the job since late 2016, left at the same time an ownership shakeup at the nonprofit system was announced. She is now CEO of Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio.

After a national search, Roper St. Francis announced in April it had hired Brian White, a former group president at one of its parent companies. He was scheduled to start May 26, but he turned down the job for unspecified personal reasons.

Jim Berg, who came to Roper from Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, has been serving as interim CEO since January.

DiLisi is taking the helm of a system with roughly 6,000 workers, making it Charleston County's second-largest private employer. He has a medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia and a master's degree from Duke University's business school.

It's the first time a physician will be in the corner officer at Roper. Some studies have shown hospitals led by physicians tend to perform better, according to the Harvard Business Review. Physicians hold the top job at each of U.S. News and World Report's five top-ranked hospitals.

"Dr. DiLisi recognizes the enormous responsibility of caring for people and keeping our community healthy because he’s lived it his entire life," Dr. Brian Cuddy, chair of the Roper's board, said in a statement.