A Charleston-based operator of end-of-life care centers across several states has finalized its first acquisition in South Carolina.
Heart of Hospice LLC announced last week that it has purchased Heartstrings Hospice, an 11-year old Columbia agency owned and operated by Stephen Shroyer. Financial terms were not disclosed.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to join forces with Heart of Hospice and elevate the level of care available to our communities,” Shroyer said in a written statement.
The buyer is a subsidiary of EPI Group LLC, which also owns The Post and Courier.
Heart of Hospice works with more than 1,500 patients at 17 locations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and, now, the South Carolina Midlands.
“I am delighted to expand the reach of our great care to our home state … as we continue to fulfill our vision of providing individualized, quality, end-of-life care to eligible patients and their families,” CEO Carla Davis said.
Privately held EPI Group expanded into the hospice industry in 2014.