The number came as somewhat of a surprise at the city of Charleston's hotel task force meeting last week.
Of 26 existing and approved hotels on the peninsula with more than 50 rooms, just four qualify as "full service" under rewritten rules put forward by the task force, according to an analysis by city staff.
Even city planning chief Jacob Lindsey said he had thought there were more peninsular properties that met the official statistical criteria.
With 40,000 square feet of meeting space and its acclaimed AAA Diamond-rated Charleston Grill, Belmond Charleston Place makes the cut.
So does the Francis Marion Hotel, which has 20,000 square feet of meeting space and offers dining at the Swamp Fox Restaurant.
The other two properties have been approved by a city zoning board but are still moving through other approval processes: a 300-room Bennett Hospitality project at 411 Meeting St. and a 252-room lodging planned for a site formerly owned by the Charleston School of Law.
In reality, several more lodgings on the peninsula check the typical industry boxes to be considered full-service, such as an in-house bar and restaurant, meeting space and amenities like valet and room service.
The recently opened Hotel Bennett , The Vendue and the Mills House Wyndham Grand Hotel, for example, all match those descriptions.
The planned Waterfront Hotel on Concord Street, which received final approval from the Board of Architectural Review last month, will also offer those amenities but it too won't meet the meeting space requirements, Lindsey said.
As the ordinance is written now, hotels with 20,000 or more square feet of meeting space and a restaurant serving three meals a day are considered full service.
One downtown hotel, the Charleston Marriott on Lockwood Boulevard, is a mere seven square feet shy of the city's requirement for meeting space, and four other properties have 10,000 square feet of meeting space or more.
Being designated as full-service under the city of Charleston's definition allows developments in a designated area to exceed the 50-room cap that applies to most parts of the peninsula. For new developments, that can only be done in the area bound by King, Meeting, Line and Anne streets, or the "full service box."
Ordinance changes proposed by the hotel task force add more detail to the full service requirements, specifying that a property should have other amenities such as concierge services, a spa, evening turndown service and an airport shuttle. At least 15,000 square feet of the meeting space would also have to be contiguous.
Across the Charleston region, hotels have a median of about 140 rooms and 3,700 square feet of meeting space, according to figures provided to the task force.
Between downtown, West Ashley, Mount Pleasant and North Charleston, the downtown area has the widest range in hotel size with properties ranging from 16 guest rooms to Charleston Place's 434 rooms.
West Ashley and Mount Pleasant have the lowest average room counts, at 120 and 122, respectively, but West Ashley lodgings tend to have more meeting space than lodgings east of the Cooper River.
Top in tourism
South Carolina's highest-ranking tourism official recently received a top industry honor. Duane Parrish, the director of the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, was named the nation's State Tourism Director of the Year.
Parrish's win was announced at a U.S. Travel Association seminar in Austin, Texas. Candidates for the honor are nominated by fellow tourism directors every year.
During Parrish's tenure, tourism's economic impact in South Carolina has grown by more than half, most recently reaching $22.6 billion.
Parrish has worked in travel and tourism for more than 35 years and has led the state agency since 2010, when he was tapped for the role by then-Gov. Nikki Haley. Before that, Parrish was deputy director at the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau — which now goes by Explore Charleston — and a president at Premier Hospitality Group.
Late last year, Parrish was elevated to chairman of the National Council of State Tourism Directors after serving as vice chairman for a year.