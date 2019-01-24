A prominent dining, event and meeting destination in downtown Charleston will move next year from one side of the peninsula to the other after 25 years at the same location.
The Harbour Club at 35 Prioleau St. near Waterfront Park plans to host its grand opening in January 2020 on the seventh floor of the new 22 WestEdge office and laboratory building under construction in the developing WestEdge mixed-use community near the Ashley River.
The 18,000-square-foot club will take up one floor and be about the same size as its current location on three floors of a 205-year-old building in downtown Charleston, according to Harbour Club Chairman Gene King.
Work on the new building is expected to be completed in December, according to Mack Reese of Gateway Development.
"Their opening will coincide with completion of the building," Reese said.
Upfitting for the new club in the eight-story building is expected to start this summer.
"The new club will continue symbolizing traditional Southern hospitality, and the interior will reflect a modern Lowcountry feel, showing honor to our past while integrating signs of a bright future," King said in a letter to club members.
The new facility will house a dining room, bar, lounge, ballroom, board room, shared work space and conference and meeting rooms.
The new 22 WestEdge includes a rooftop terrace on the seventh floor offering sunset views over the Ashley River.
The all-glass-exterior building is rising next to to the nine-story 10 WestEdge structure at Lockwood and Spring streets, where ground-floor businesses such as Publix supermarket and Woodhouse Spa are expected to open in the spring below 350 apartments and 870 parking spaces.
Reese said work on 10 WestEdge is expected to be completed in a month or so. Publix, which was originally set to open last fall, and other tenants have not announced opening dates.
Nearby parking and valet service are expected to improve access and convenience for club members, King said.
About 400 spaces have been set aside in the 10 WestEdge building for workers in the 22 WestEdge project. Those slots will be shared with apartment residents during business hours. Nearby street parking also be available.
"We will have plenty of parking," Reese said.
The new building, at 125 feet, will be the tallest, multi-tenant office structure on the peninsula and in the Charleston region when it opens, according to WestEdge officials.
The first floor will house 15,750 square feet of retail space while the upper floors will provide 138,500 square feet of office space-targeted firms in the so-called knowledge economy, such as the life sciences industry.
The South Carolina Research Authority will lease the entire top floor of about 16,000 square feet.
Other announced tenants include the Medical University of South Carolina, the City of Charleston, the WestEdge Foundation and Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union.
About 60 percent of the new building has been leased, Reese said.
The Holiday Inn Express hotel on Spring Street sits in front of the 22 WestEdge building site.
In January 2018, the first structure in the WestEdge development, the 237-unit apartment and retail site Caroline, opened at Fishburne and WestEdge streets across from Joe Riley Stadium.
The 60-acre, multi-year WestEdge development encompasses several parcels bounded by Spring Street, Lockwood Drive, Fishburne Street and Hagood Avenue. When completed, the master-planned community will include 3 million square feet close to the Ashley River.
Gateway Development will manage the 22 WestEdge structure when completed while South City Partners and Gateway Development will oversee Caroline and 10 WestEdge. Boston-based ELV Associates is also one of the project owners.
BNG Hospitality of Dallas took over ownership and management of the Harbour Club last August from ClubCorp, also in Dallas.