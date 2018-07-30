Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 83F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.