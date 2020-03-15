Charleston got another 'best city' accolade, and the timing might be right

The Holy City just got another accolade, and it may be coming at an opportune time.
Last week, Southern Living named Charleston as the No. 1 city in its "South's Best" awards. The city has now claimed and reclaimed that title for four consecutive years — ever since the publication launched the rankings.
While the regionally focused magazine doesn't have as wide-reaching a readership as Condé Nast Traveler, which has ranked Charleston No. 1 for nine years and counting, its readers are most highly concentrated in the South.
That means many copies of the glossy publication will likely be delivered to residences within Charleston's so-called "drive-in" market.
At a time when travelers are canceling flights and reconsidering more far-flung trips as the novel coronavirus continues to spread, targeting closer markets within driving distance will be key to counteracting anticipated losses.
Duane Parrish, South Carolina's tourism director, said last week that the state is already redirecting advertising money from fly-in markets to drive-in markets.
In the new Southern Living issue, which goes on sale later this week, Charleston gets an eight-page spread for its "best city" ranking. Multiple local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, boutiques and a bookstore, are also featured.
On Tuesday, when editor-in-chief Sid Evans came to Charleston to present the special issue, Explore Charleston CEO Helen Hill was especially keen to see the cover: a bird's eye view of St. Philip's Church on the peninsula.
This issue marks the 21st time the Holy City has been featured on the cover, Evans said.
The Dewberry, where Evans gathered with local tourism leaders for the reveal, was named the best new hotel in the South. Its lobby bar, The Living Room, ranked second on a list of watering holes.
Several other businesses claimed No. 2 slots, like The Grocery on Cannon Street. for the best local restaurant and Melfi's, an Italian spot on upper King Street for a ranking of recently-opened restaurants.
Blue Bicycle Books downtown made the list of top 10 bookstores in the South, and Abide A While in Mount Pleasant placed third for best garden shops.
The Charleston feature story, headlined "Gullah Magic in Charleston," takes a culinary tour of African American-owned business.
In addition to referencing places like Bertha's Kitchen, which made it in the overall top 10 for best "classic restaurants," the piece also gives nods to local favorites that don't often get mentions in magazines, like Dave's Carry Out on Morris Street.
Inn progress
Construction work is starting on a new boutique hotel-and-retail project downtown.
Last week, a contractor's notice was filed with Charleston County for work starting at 332 King St. The project calls for 22 hotel rooms, a couple apartment residences and several storefronts.
The plans also include a cafe and a cobblestone courtyard area that would connect to George Street.
For decades, the corner building was home to the Bob Ellis shoe store. The site is now one of several former family-owned retail stores on King Street that are being converted into mixed-used developments anchored by hotels.
Farther up King, hotel plans at the former Dixie Furniture Store and the Morris Sokol furniture showroom are also underway but not yet in the construction phase.