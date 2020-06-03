Charleston food truck to open brick-and-mortar restaurant on Johns Island this summer

A Lowcountry food truck plans to roll into a brick-and-mortar location later this summer.

Braised in the South, serving the Charleston region since 2017 and winner of Food Network's "The Great Food Truck Race" Season 8, plans to open in August at 3338 Maybank Highway on Johns Island.

Owned by Steve Klatt and Brandon Lapp, the new venue will be open for lunch and dinner, serving sandwiches, soft serve ice cream and barbecue food truck favorites such as smoked wings, totchos, and pork mac and cheese.

"Brandon and I both have little kids, and we wanted to open a place where the food is great, gets to you quickly and has a great environment for the whole family at a reasonable price on Johns Island — a place we both call home," Klatt said.

The owners plan to continue serving Southern barbecue from the food truck as well.

"We love the food truck and love having people track us down to eat our BBQ, but now we want to make it easier to get their favorites from us," Lapp said. "We love what we do and feel this is the best way to continue to grow our BITS brand.”

The restaurant will be walk-up style with an outdoor patio in the back. It will include picnic tables, cafe lighting, planter boxes, misting fans and a large pecan tree. There will be a separate window for ice cream, so customers won't have to wait in the food line.