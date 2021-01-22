Charleston firms will 'step up' with vaccine incentives for workers, business leader says

With grocery store workers in the next batch of vaccine recipients set for early spring, national chains are offering frontline workers pay or paid time off to get a shot in the arm and a Charleston business leader believes local firms will follow suit.

"I think we will see employers step up," said Bryan Derreberry, president and CEO of Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce. "They want to have their employees and businesses safe."

Derreberry hasn't heard of any incentives being offered by the chamber's 1,530 members for their 165,000 workers, but that doesn't mean they won't, he said.

"I think you will see a major push by employers to get their employees vaccinated," he said. "I think they will do everything they can to make sure employees safeguard themselves."

Derreberry agrees with providing paid time off for employees to receive the vaccine and he said it's important to make them aware of the closest place to get inoculated to expedite the process.

"The sooner the general population is healthy, the sooner they will have business success," he said.

Derreberry's comments come after a growing roster of national grocers with stores in Charleston and across South Carolina have joined the push to combat the coronavirus by offering workers a variety of incentives to get vaccinated.

Aldi, Lidl, Trader Joe's, Dollar General and Instacart have all recently announced plans to either pay employees or provide them paid hours off to get inoculated.

Discount grocery store Lidl, which operates a store in Goose Creek and will build another shop in North Charleston, said earlier this week it will pay its more than 6,000 U.S. employees who choose to get the vaccine an extra $200.

The company said the additional payment will help offset the costs associated with vaccine administration, including travel costs and childcare. The company will also accommodate employee schedules for vaccine appointments.

"We are proud to provide our employees the resources they need to receive the COVID-19 vaccine free of any obstacles," said Johannes Fieber, CEO of Lidl US. "From the outset of the pandemic, we have worked hard to put the health and safety of our employees first."

Rival Aldi is offering its hourly workers with two hours of pay for each vaccine dose they receive, giving workers up to four hours total of paid time off.

Aldi is "ensuring that all hourly workers who wish to receive the vaccine are able to do so without concern about losing pay or taking time away from work," the company said in a statement.

Discount retailer Dollar General announced in mid-January it will give its workers a one-time payment equal to four hours of pay after they receive both doses of the vaccine.

"We do not want our employees to have to choose between receiving a vaccine or coming to work, so we are removing barriers," Dollar General said in a statement.

Similar to Aldi and Dollar General, supermarket chain Trader Joe's said it will give workers an additional two hours of regular pay per dose for taking time to get vaccinated.

Instacart, the on-demand grocery delivery platform, also said recently it will begin offering a $25 "vaccine support stipend" on Feb. 1 for its in-store workers and independent contractors who have been vaccinated.

To be eligible, its independent shoppers must have shopped and made five deliveries for the company in the past 30 days.

Vaccines are going to healthcare workers, nursing home residents and those 70 and older first, but grocery store employees in South Carolina will be able to sign up by the spring, according to the vaccine schedule through the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Companies want to be ready, but none of the retailers is mandating vaccines. The incentives are meant to prod workers into choosing safety for themselves and their customers once the vaccine is available to them.

Grocery store workers are in the Phase 1B group, deemed "frontline essential workers" by DHEC.

That group includes firefighters, law enforcement officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, postal service employees, as well as workers in manufacturing, public transit and education, including teachers, support staff and daycare workers.

Vaccine rollout started slower than anticipated in the U.S., and many of the delivered supplies haven't made their way into people's arms yet.

Nearly 38 million vaccine doses have been distributed across the nation as of Thursday, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while about 17.5 million doses have been administered, including close to almost 2.4 million people who have received both doses.

Federal officials had said 20 million people would have received first doses by the end of December, but that number fell far short of the goal. Vaccines became available earlier in December.

In South Carolina, about 425,000 doses had been received by Thursday, but just under 212,000 had been administered, according to DHEC.

Vaccines are free, but an administration fee can be charged, according to the CDC.

Vaccination providers can be reimbursed by the patient’s public or private insurance company or, for uninsured patients, by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund. No one can be denied a vaccine if they are unable to pay the vaccine administration fee.