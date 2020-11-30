You are the owner of this article.
Charleston firm to ring Nasdaq trading bell as part of Giving Tuesday

  • Updated
The famous Nasdaq MarketSite Tower overlooks Times Square in New York City. File/Provided

The Nasdaq is about get its bell rung — again — at the hands of one of the Charleston region's largest technology employers.

To help draw attention to an annual global fundraising extravaganza, Blackbaud Inc. will mark the start of Tuesday’s trading session by ringing the opening bell for the exchange virtually. The online festivities start at 9:15 a.m.

The Daniel Island-based firm, which listed its shares on the Nasdaq when it went public in 2004, designs software and services specifically for the philanthropic industry, which it refers to as “the social good community.”

Given its customer base, Blackbaud is a big supporter of Giving Tuesday, which was launched in late 2012 to help drive donations and other resources to nonprofits around the world each fall. It was created as a charitable follow-on to the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping frenzies.

About 1,000 South Carolina organizations participated last year, according to organizers.

It’s not Blackbaud’s first turn at the opening bell. The Nasdaq invited CEO Mike Gianoni to handle the honors in May to help raise awareness of #GivingTuesdayNow, an emergency worldwide fundraiser for groups that were hurt financially by the COVID-19 health crisis.

“As the pandemic continues, generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropic activation continue to be of the utmost importance,” Blackbaud said in a written statement.

