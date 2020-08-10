Charleston firm strikes beneficial deal with Chick-fil-A operators

Locally based software firm Benefitfocus Inc. typically deals with the human resource side of businesses that are mostly unrecognizable to the masses, such as health plans, holding companies and insurance brokerages.
A recent sales victory within the restaurant realm proved to be an exception. On its quarterly earnings call last week, the technology company pointed to a deal involving Chick-fil-A as one of the highlights for the April-June period.
Benefitfocus markets its cloud-based HR platform to employers whose workers use it to sign up for and manage their benefits, ranging from health insurance to coverage for their cars and pets. The Daniel Island-based company gets paid based on usage, so the bigger the client the better.
Chick-fil-A would most certainly qualify as large. It has more than 2,500 restaurants in 48 states.
Technically speaking, the deal that Benefitfocus touted wasn't with the privately held Atlanta-based company that owns Chick-fil-A. The customer in this case is GIOA Benefits Trust, which will be representing health benefits for the majority of the fried-chicken giant's operators and their employees.
"For many of these workers, it will be the first time they can access affordable voluntary benefits," Benefitfocus CEO Ray August told investors and analysts.
He went on to say the decision by the operators to provide the workplace health perks could help the chain maintain and enhance its legendary customer service record.
"Our data suggests that offering key voluntary benefits correlates to higher employee retention, which contributes to lower employer costs," August said during Thursday's call, which also included a recap of the latest financial results.
Overall, Benefitfocus reported an $11.9 million loss, or 26 cents a share, or about $3 million less than the second quarter of 2019. The results met the average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.
The company ended the three-month period with $62.2 million in revenue, down 10 percent from a year ago.
For this quarter, Benefitfocus expects to post a narrower loss in the range of 12 to 21 cents on a per-share basis, while it projected sales will total $59 million to $62 million.
Top 10 finish
A 1,300-acre Berkeley County tract that's home to one of South Carolina's top automaking plants has claimed a top 10 finish in the equivalent of a beauty contest for industrial properties.
Business Facilities, a magazine that tracks corporate expansions and economic development issues, ranked Santee Cooper's Camp Hall Commerce Park as No. 7 in the country.
Volvo Car USA built its first U.S. manufacturing facility on the property along I-26 near Ridgeville, where a new interchange was recently finished.
Santee Cooper, the state-run water and electric provider, said the site ranked high on the trade publication's list because it is move-in ready.
Much of Camp Hall already is equipped with water, power, sewer and fiber-optic connections, and gas infrastructure is underway, according to the Moncks Corner-based utility.
Rooms ranked
For the second year, the French Quarter Inn near the historic City Market was ranked first in the U.S. by users of the website TripAdvisor. The hotel has made the list multiple times, but last year was the first time the four-star property claimed the top spot.
Lodgings on the list have a star rating of four or above and have at least 30 guest rooms.
The French Quarter Inn was one of five hotels making a repeat top 10 appearance from the 2019 to 2020 list. Charleston's Spectator Hotel, which had been ranked third last year, wasn't listed in the top 25.
But another local lodging did claim a top spot on a next list for the best "boutique luxury" stays. The Wentworth Mansion at Wentworth and Smith streets was rated first among five-star hotels that, according to the list's definition, "let you kick back in comfort and style."
Wentworth, which is one of four lodgings managed by Charming Inns, was also recently featured in rankings from the magazine Travel + Leisure. It was tied for seventh place among the best hotels in U.S. cities. The John Rutledge House Inn, a Broad Street property also owned by Charming Inns, placed 12th.
Sweeping the nation
A 19-year-old Berkeley County business that specializes in sweeping and removing debris from streets, parking lots, construction sites and even airport runways has been swept up by an expansion-minded industry consolidator.
Moncks Corner-based Sweeping South has been sold to Sweeping Corp. of America of Cleveland, according to a statement last week.
Financial terms were not disclosed. Sweeping South was family-owned and operated by Nicki and Don Knapp. It was started in 2001.
The company's private-equity-backed purchaser has been on an acquisition binge of small businesses that offer fleets of power-sweeping vehicles and related services to local governments, shopping center owners and other customers. Sweeping Corp. said it has completed 15 buyouts that have expanded its reach to 40 locations in 17 states over the past three years.
The Buckeye State buyer also recently added a small Midlands company to its growing lineup by snapping up Accusweep & Landscape Inc. of Columbia.
“This brings our total acquisitions in South Carolina to four and gives SCA a significant presence in both the Columbia and Charleston markets,” CEO Christopher Valerian said. “I welcome our new employees, and we look forward to providing our customers with the same high-quality service they have grown to expect from these industry leading companies.”
Sweeping Corp. is owned by New York-based Soundcore Capital Partners, which invests in smaller middle-market companies.
Moving on out
Insteel Industries Inc. has started removing equipment from the former Strand-Tech site in Summerville as part of its plan to close the steel wire factory and consolidate its production in other states.
Mount Airy, N.C.-based Insteel completed its $22.5 million acquisition of Strand-Tech earlier this year and is marketing the Deming Way site for sale.
Insteel's engineering team has been at the Summerville location to update and renovate equipment that will be sent to plants in Tennessee, Texas and Florida.
"Integration activities have proceeded smoothly and the closure plan for the Summerville site is on schedule," Howard Osler Woltz, president and CEO of Insteel, said during a recent call with analysts to discuss third-quarter earnings. "Customer service and order fulfillment responsibilities were transferred to Insteel facilities immediately upon closing, and our people delivered a practically seamless transition for Strand-Tech customers."
Woltz said he expects most Strand-Tech customers will remain with Insteel through the transition, adding "we're pleased with the retention that we've seen up to this point."
Insteel operates 10 manufacturing sites and is the nation's largest producer of steel wire reinforcement products for concrete used on construction projects. The company reported third-quarter fiscal year earnings of $6.7 million, up from $2.2 million during the same period a year ago.