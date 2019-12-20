A third-party logistics firm that operates a Sam's Club distribution center in Charleston filed a layoff notice with South Carolina officials but hopes most of its workers to be hired by the company that's replacing it.
DSV Solutions LLC said it will no longer operate the warehouse at 2200 Charleston Regional Parkway after Feb. 12. The company employs 69 people at the site.
"We have been informed that the client (Sam's) will continue with a different 3PL (third-party logistics) provider and that 3PL provider may be offering employment to many employees," Matthew Parsons, DSV's human resources director, said in a letter to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
Parsons said "we are hopeful that most of our employees will continue to perform the same or similar work that they have been performing for DSV Solutions LLC."
Parsons did not respond to a request for more information.
DSV is a global provider of transportation and logistics services with facilities in more than 90 countries. The company also has offices in North Charleston and on the Charleston peninsula, according to the company's website.