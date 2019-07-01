A Charleston small-batch spirits maker is relocating and expanding.
High Wire Distilling Co. plans to invest $3 million and will create 45 jobs to add production capacity and grow its whiskey business, Gov. Henry McMaster's office announced Monday.
The six-year-old company plans to to move a few blocks north on the peninsula, from 652 King St. to an existing warehouse at 311 Huger St., by early next year.
High Wire said the bigger building will feature a larger tasting room to educate visitors about spirits, local agriculture and the distilling process.
"Our company has seen much success in the past few years, and we are quickly outgrowing our original home," said Ann Marshall, president.
The downtown Charleston distillery makes gin, whiskey, amaro and small-batch fruit brandies, largely using locally sourced grains and other products from farms in the area.
High Wire is the second local spirits maker to announce an expansion since the start of the year.
Charleston Distilling is investing $4.2 million on new equipment and adding 29 jobs at its 3548 Meeks Farm Road location in Johns Island. It also is enlarging its tasting room. The company uses South Carolina-grown corn, rye, wheat and millet to produce bourbon, vodka and gin.