A longtime Charleston developer is looking to raise at least $75 million to boost its portfolio of multifamily assets.
An affiliate of The Beach Co. filed a notice with the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this month that indicated it can raise up to $100 million. The target is $75 million, of which $27.5 million has already been raised for The Beach Investment Fund, according to Leonard Way, vice president of investment management.
"No new projects are associated with the fund," Way said. "Beach Investment Management acquires existing multifamily properties in the Southeast U.S, particularly areas with growing populations, which provide value creation opportunities for investors."
He did not say if any properties had already been acquired with the raised funds.
The Beach Co. is involved in numerous projects in Charleston and elsewhere.
The company is partnering in the development of upscale housing community, Kiawah River, on Johns Island. The 2,000-acre site will include 1,000 homes and commercial space while the other half will remain as open space.
It also is developing The Jasper, a 12-story, mixed-use apartment project on Charleston's lower peninsula that is replacing the former 14-story, 1950s-era Sergeant Jasper apartment building after a drawn-out struggle with nearby residents and preservationists.