Charleston cruise ship terminal opponents question House Speaker's 'tardy' court filing

Several groups opposing a new cruise ship terminal in downtown Charleston want to know why Jay Lucas, speaker of the state's House of Representatives, is suddenly stepping into a years-old court battle over whether the facility can be built.

Lucas this month filed a "friend of the court brief" telling the state's Supreme Court justices that they made a mistake in ruling residents, historical preservation groups and environmentalists have a right to fight the State Ports Authority's application for a permit that would allow construction of the terminal.

Lucas said the General Assembly didn’t intend to give people an automatic right to contest such a permit, even if they will be affected by the outcome, and he wants the court to overturn its earlier ruling.

Opponents, in a court filing responding to Lucas, say debate over the issue at the Supreme Court level has been ongoing for two years and has been working its way through the state's court system for seven years. They question why Lucas — who's been Speaker of the House since 2014 — waited until now to offer his opinion.

Lucas' "motion is inexcusably late," attorneys for the opponents said, adding "there is no excuse for poking the legislative branch into the wheels of justice this late in the day."

In addition to his tardiness, opponents say, Lucas is wrong about the facts of the case.

A spokeswoman for Lucas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The high court ruled 4-1 last year that opponents have standing — in plain language, a dog in the fight — when it comes to whether a new terminal will be built at Union Pier because they might be affected by pollution and traffic generated at the site. The ruling overturned an Administrative Law Court order that denied opponents a chance to fight a permit allowing the terminal's construction.

The ports authority has asked the Supreme Court to rehear the case and Lucas is offering his support.

"Beyond patent tardiness, (the) timing is also remarkable in that the filing seeks to remove the rights of families and property owners to challenge government-authorized actions that harm their health and their property during a global health pandemic," the opponents' attorneys wrote in response to Lucas. They point to the cruise industry's history of pollution violations and health problems Charleston residents say they've experienced by living close to the existing terminal.

The Supreme Court decision "got the law right," the opponents say, "and rehearing should be denied."

The ports authority has been trying for years to replace its existing, aging 1970s-era terminal that sits a few hundred yards south of the proposed site. The building is used primarily by Carnival Cruise Line, which operates year-round trips on its Sunshine pleasure ship. Other cruise lines have ports of call at the terminal.

Charleston hosted 217,673 cruise ship passengers in fiscal 2020, which ended June 30. The authority and the city agreed on a voluntary limit of 104 cruise ships per year and no vessel larger than 3,500 passengers.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control previously issued a permit that would authorize structural changes to an existing warehouse at Union Pier, the construction of two covered staging areas to handle passengers and luggage, and the installation of five clusters of concrete pilings to support three elevators and two escalators. Opponents sought a review of that permit at the Administrative Law Court, which hears disputes involving state agencies. That set up the current legal challenge.

In addition to the state permit, the SPA will need federal approval from the Army Corps of Engineers to build the terminal. Opponents have challenged that in U.S. District Court. No hearings are scheduled in that case.