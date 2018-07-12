A symbol of the construction boom on the Charleston peninsula is about to disappear from the skyline.
One of the construction cranes towering over the 10 WestEdge mixed-use project near the city's hospital district will be dismantled starting Friday morning. The work will require Spring Street to be closed between Hagood Avenue and Lockwood Boulevard until 6 a.m. Monday, according to the WestEdge building contractor.
The entrance to the Holiday Inn on Spring will remain accessible. Drivers needing to access Lockwood during the road closure will be detoured right onto Hagood and then left onto Fishburn Street.
The tower crane that's coming down is one of two on the WestEdge property and one of seven that are visible around the peninsula from places like the Ravenel Bridge.