A Charleston County distillery that makes small-batch bourbon and other spirits is expanding its operations with $4.2 million in equipment and a new facility, the company said Thursday.
The expansion by Charleston Distilling is expected to create 29 jobs at the company's 3548 Meeks Farm Road location in Johns Island.
"We are excited to finally fire up our new equipment after waiting more than two years for it to be built," said owner Stephen Heilman. "With a large tasting room and outside area, the Johns Island location will be a perfect spot for locals to come taste what we can do and experience everything we have to offer."
The new facility is expected to be in operation by July and will feature a 45-foot-high still to boost production capacity. Charleston Distilling also has a tasting room at 501 King St. in Charleston.
"Charleston Distilling's expansion brings welcomed economic opportunity and jobs to Johns Island," said Elliott Summey, chairman of Charleston County Council. "Using the best South Carolina-sourced ingredients, Charleston Distilling is committed to an authentic homegrown experience."
The company uses South Carolina-grown corn, rye, wheat and millet to make its bourbon, vodka and gin.
For more information about the company, visit its website at charlestondistilling.com.