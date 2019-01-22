A Texas-based consultant who's worked to promote such Wall Street heavyweights as Boeing Co., Microsoft and Amazon could be in line to help Charleston County refocus its efforts on attracting new industries.
Jeff Marcell, senior partner with TIP Strategies inc. in Austin, is the top choice of officials who are looking to update a strategic plan for the county's economic development office. Steve Dykes, executive director of the office, said it would be the first in-depth overhaul of the plan since he started working there in 1993.
"We're encountering a very different economic environment out there these days, much more complicated than the days when were trying to overcome the Navy deficit," Dykes told a County Council committee on Thursday, referring to the 1996 closure of the Navy base in North Charleston.
The committee unanimously approved the proposal. County Council is expected to take it up Tuesday.
"We need to get some outside guidance on how best to deploy our resources," Dykes told the committee. "That takes the shape of all kinds of things like our real estate inventory, where to get new business parks online, where to get buildings built," as well as the labor shortage and partnerships with other regional economic development groups.
The county won't say how much that guidance will cost. Dykes told the committee he included a line item in his office's $4.3 million budget for the consultant, but financial documents on the county's website don't reflect that. A note on Thursday's committee agenda said the cost "will be discussed in executive session, if desired," meaning behind closed doors.
"Charleston County cannot provide the budgeted amount available until after negotiations for the RFP (request for proposals) are complete," said county spokesman Shawn Smetana.
TIP Strategies was picked from seven consulting groups that submitted proposals.
"The capabilities and qualifications of each vendor were evaluated along with the cost," states a summary of the proposal.
Before joining TIP Strategies, Marcell was president and CEO of the Economic Development Council of Seattle and King County at a time when the area was seeing an economic resurgence following the dot-com bust. He could not be reached for comment.
According to his online biography, he "was responsible for the organization’s mission of business and job creation, retention, expansion and recruitment" in the Seattle area.
Dykes said the area's labor shortage "has got us trying to be more innovative about how we go about things," especially as regional manufacturers like Boeing, Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans compete for workers. Charleston County was tied with Lexington County for the state's lowest unemployment rate in December at 2.7 percent.
Once the consulting work is completed, Dykes said he expects it to outline a plan "that will take us over the next 10 years."