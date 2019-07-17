Charleston County pharmacies have distributed the highest concentration of opioid pain pills of any county in the nation, a Washington Post analysis of federal drug enforcement data over a span of recent years shows.

A federal judge's ruling Monday evening freed secret Drug Enforcement Administration data showing the path of opioid pills from manufacturers, to community pharmacies and finally to the public. It offers a glimpse into the severity of the epidemic in Charleston County.

Here, an average of 248 pain pills were distributed for every person living in the county every year from 2006 to 2012. Across the state, 1.8 billion pills were dispensed during those years. Apparently due to the flow of the addictive pills into Charleston County, South Carolina had the third highest share of the billions of painkillers that made their way into Americans' medicine cabinets over that time.

The Post released the data and conducted the analysis. The paper, along with The Charleston Gazette-Mail in West Virginia, argued against the Justice Department in federal court to force the release of the information.

Meanwhile, 94 people died of an opioid overdose in Charleston County in 2017, more than anywhere else in the state that year, mostly due to the illegal drugs fentanyl and heroin. The county government in Charleston is one of only a handful left in South Carolina declining to sue opioid manufacturers and distributors for their role in fueling addictions and overdoses.

Counties in Kansas and West Virginia had the second- and third-worst concentration of pills. But despite Charleston County's pill problem, South Carolina has a middling death rate due to drug overdoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Palmetto State's overdose death rate in 2017 was less than half that of West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The volume of pills in Charleston County comes as a surprise given the relatively modest rate of prescriptions of opioid pills. CDC data shows those prescriptions at their highest rate in Charleston in 2012. Mingo County in West Virginia, by comparison, peaked at more than four times South Carolina's in 2009.

The information the Washington Post presented is several years old and includes only prescriptions for two opioids, hydrocodone and oxycodone, the most often prescribed among the legal painkillers.

In an Ohio court, lawyers for the Justice Department argued releasing the data would be cumbersome, could impede DEA investigations and "is of limited use to the general public." Some of the transactions the database records could also be errors, the lawyers wrote in an opinion last Friday.

Still, the newspapers prevailed. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster wrote in an order Monday "there is clearly no basis to shield from public view" the data, in part because the transactions are dated before the end of 2012.

The release comes against the backdrop of hundreds of lawsuits making their way through federal court under Polster's watch, as governments try to win money back to pay for the costs of healing the overdose epidemic.

The database the newspapers obtained, called the Automation of Reports and Consolidated Order System, offers the most detailed view yet of the flow of hundreds of millions of opioid pills into the hands of Americans.

This story will be updated.