Charleston County gives ILA union financial help for new headquarters fix-up

NORTH CHARLESTON — A divided Charleston County Council this week agreed to help the labor union that represents dock workers at the Port of Charleston fix up their new headquarters off Leeds Avenue.

The council voted 6-2 to give the International Longshoremen's Association a $140,000 grant for earthwork, drainage improvements and other expenses for property the union bought a year ago for $10.55 million at 4349 Corporate Road. Council Chairman Elliott Summey abstained from the vote.

The ILA expects to spend millions more to make its new headquarters adjacent to the Ashley River operational. A majority of local ILA members had opposed the purchase because of the poor condition of the building and its limited access, but the union's national office approved the deal.

The council's decision came despite questions about whether the union actually employs anyone or creates jobs. The ILA negotiates to provide labor to third parties, which pay the workers.

"The port is the economic engine and we are the fuel for that engine," Kenny Riley, president of ILA Local No. 1422, told the council. "Without the ILA, this economic impact you see (at the port) would not even be possible."

The council members who voted against the grant award — Brantley Moody and Dickie Schweers — said the union doesn't need the help because it has plenty of equity in its new site and its former headquarters at 1142 Morrison Drive near downtown Charleston. The sale price for the Morrison Drive building has been dropped from $25 million to $19.5 million and the proceeds would help rehabilitate the new site.

"I don't believe this organization needs this," Moody said, adding the ILA would have moved to its new site regardless of the council's actions. "I think it's a handout."

That prompted an angry reaction from Councilman Henry Darby, who said the council has no problem giving millions of dollars to rich corporations but won't give "a measly $140,000" to a group that helps provide jobs for mostly Black residents.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

"Every time rich people, rich organizations, come before us, we say 'Yes, yes'," Darby said, pointing to Boeing Co.'s 787 Dreamliner campus in North Charleston as an example. The aerospace giant received an estimated $150 million in property tax breaks from the county.

"How many millions have we given to Boeing?" Darby said. "And now we have a company of poor people saying we want to help other poor people ... and we want to say no. I don't understand that."

Riley said the ILA needs to move to the larger building because it is bringing on about 2,500 new members to load and unload ships at the growing port, which will open a new container terminal in North Charleston in March. He said the Morrison Drive site does not have enough space to accommodate the new members.

"Everyone is gearing up to meet that demand," Riley said. "We need to be able to move those ships in and out to keep this economy moving. We're so proud of the port, but you better be proud of the labor that fuels that port. And that's us."

The union won't be given the grant funds up front, but will have to submit work invoices to the county for payment.

While the union Riley leads represents dock workers, separate ILA chapters provide mechanics, clerks and inspectors to the port.

The Corporate Road office has about 64,000 square feet. It was owned and occupied for years by Hill-Rom, an Indiana-based maker of hospital beds and other medical products. The company closed the North Charleston site in 2015.

The 31,640-square foot Morrison Drive building on nearly 4.5 acres is near technology businesses, breweries, restaurants and new apartments in a growing part of Charleston known as NoMo, a nod to its north Morrison Drive location.