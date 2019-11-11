A consulting firm wants Charleston County to revamp its job recruitment office, but some elected leaders say they worry the proposal would duplicate efforts that are already under way.

The proposal by Austin, Texas-based TIP Strategies would convert the economic development arm — currently a government agency — into a nonprofit with board members from the public and private sectors. Those board members would work together to recruit new employers, help existing businesses and create job development strategies.

The county's economic development committee heard the plan last week. The full council is scheduled to discuss it Tuesday.

"This model provides the benefit of having the private sector involved in working closely with the county on economic development programs while at the same time having control still maintained at the county," Jeff Marcell, TIP's senior partner, said at a committee meeting Thursday.

Councilman Teddie Pryor said the new plan sounds a lot like work the Charleston Regional Development Alliance is already doing.

"We'd be paying two people basically to be doing the same thing," Pryor said.

The alliance is a nearly 25-year-old nonprofit that includes dozens of political and business leaders on a board that promotes and recruits industry for Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties. Those counties help to fund the alliance's $3.75 million budget, with Charleston County kicking in about $500,000 a year.

Spokeswoman Claire Gibbons said the alliance's staff was interviewed as part of TIP's research but there aren't enough specifics about the plan to know whether it will mirror the group's work.

Councilman Dickie Schweers said the proposal "threw up a big red flag" because the county would be funding the group but giving up some oversight to private interests. He also questioned how the new organization would be different from the alliance.

The county economic development committee gave initial approval to TIP's proposal but directed county staff to return with a detailed plan in four months, at which time a final decision will be made.

Charleston County paid TIP an undisclosed amount to formulate a plan that Steve Dykes, the county's economic development director, called a "futuristic strategy." It was the first time in 25 years that the county has considered overhauling its strategy for business development.

Marcell said his group made seven trips to the Charleston area, reviewed economic data and interviewed 50 business leaders to develop its plan.

"The challenges that we identified are really the challenges of success," he said, adding a workforce shortage, greater use of automation in manufacturing and poorer neighborhoods not sharing in the county's overall prosperity as issues that need to be addressed.

"You all have been incredibly successful as an economy over the last several decades," Marcell said. "You've been the envy of many communities around the country. But still, there are challenges in the local economy."

Dykes said the TIP plan "represents a sea change in our strategic direction that will result in greater prosperity for the community as we reshape Charleston County's future."

TIP was picked from seven consulting groups. Before joining TIP, Marcell was president and CEO of the Economic Development Council of Seattle and King County at a time when the area was seeing an economic resurgence following the dot-com bust.