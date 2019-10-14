A developer that purchased the last parcel at Palmetto Commerce Park in North Charleston could get property tax breaks for a building that will house a contractor for the nearby Mercedes-Benz Vans plant.

Charleston County Council this week will consider an agreement that would lower the tax rate on a 264,000-square-foot building along Patriot Boulevard from 10.5 percent to 6 percent.

The building will be leased to Mercedes-Benz Vans and will be used by Charleston-based third-party logistics firm Kontane Logistics, which plans to hire 50 people for the site, according to Charleston County's economic development department.

Representatives with Kontane and Mercedes-Benz Vans did not respond to requests for comment. Kontane provides sub-assembly work, packaging and "just in time" parts delivery for manufacturers. The company also has a warehouse and distribution center on Charleston Regional Parkway.

Long Beach, Calif.-based Xebec developed the site after buying a 26-acre parcel in 2017 for about $1.8 million from Spring Grove Associates, which founded the commerce park in 1985.

The $13.2 million building is expected to generate $4.3 million in public tax revenues over the next 20 years, according to county officials.

"The Southeast is a key region for the future of manufacturing jobs," Randy Kendrick, Xebec's founder and CEO, said in a statement. "We anticipate the greater Charleston area will experience an increase in the demand for manufacturing and warehousing space as a result of the significant improvements to the Charleston port complex and the business-friendly climate bringing manufacturing jobs to the region."

While there is still plenty of property available through a number of developers who bought chunks of land from Spring Grove in the park's early days, the sale to Xebec represented the final parcel sold by Palmetto Commerce Park's original owners.

When Spring Grove partners Frank Brumley and Mike Robinson bought the roughly 1,000-acre site more than 30 years ago, it had no roads, utilities or businesses.

The park weathered a pair of recessions and, in the past decade, has established itself as one of the Charleston region’s blue-chip industrial destinations. Aerospace giant Boeing Co. built its airplane interiors factory there, and followed with an adjacent jet engine design and manufacturing center.

Mercedes-Benz Vans last year opened a $500 manufacturing campus to build Sprinter vans from scratch. Previously, the van maker rebuilt vehicles imported in parts from Germany.

Other tenants of the park sandwiched between Ladson and Ashley Phosphate roads include: Cummins Turbo Technologies; Shimano American; AMT Aerospace; Lineage Logistics; FedEx Ground; and TIGHITCO Inc., an aerospace firm owned by The Intertech Group Inc.