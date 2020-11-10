Charleston County considers adding 5% fee on rental cars to lure new air service, pay for road

Rental car companies and their customers throughout Charleston County soon could be paying an additional 5 percent fee to help lure new air service to the Lowcountry.

County Council is considering a measure that will require rental car companies doing business in the county to pay 5 percent of their gross proceeds into a newly created "Air Service Development Fund" for the next 25 years.

The amount of money that will be generated each year is unclear.

"Who knows what a post-COVID world will look like," said Elliott Summey, CEO of Charleston County Aviation Authority and, for the next two months, chairman of County Council. He said he will recuse himself from voting on the proposed surcharge.

Based on gross receipts from 2019, a 5 percent fee would generate more than $4 million annually, county spokeswoman Kelsey Barlow said.

"That number does not take into account the potential pandemic impact on the rental car business, so the amount could change," she said.

The thinking behind the new fee is that it can offset a variety of expenses, such as helping to pay for economic development improvements associated with luring new or existing air carriers as well as road maintenance and other airport projects.

"This will help the rental car companies, too, because the more airlines and passengers we have, the more people that will rent cars," Summey said.

Rental car companies at the airport, which now pay 10 percent of their gross revenue to the Aviation Authority as well as other fees for office space and car parking, will most likely have to pass along the extra charge to their customers.

Rental car agencies contacted Tuesday at the airport declined to comment and referred questions to their corporate offices, which did not immediately respond.

Summey said the the county considered adopting the fee more than a decade ago to lure an airline that didn't materialize and then abandoned the effort.

Since talk of new charge resurfaced in recent years, Summey said he has tried to steer clear of lobbying for the new fee after he was named airport CEO in January. He started in July.

He referred questions about the fee to Brantley Moody, vice chairman of Charleston County Council.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Talks have been underway for several months with airport staff members about the fee to help speed up construction of a new airport connector road, Moody said.

"The Aviation Authority will use some of that money to have that road built sooner rather than later," he said. "And some of the money will be used to help lure low-cost carriers."

Moody expects the measure to pass eventually unless major opposition erupts.

By improving infrastructure and amenities, the ordinance says tourism officials believe it will increase rental car use, boost spending in hotels, restaurants and retailers and possibly lead to more affordable airfares.

"The revenue generated by this ordinance shall be used specifically to support capital improvements related to the airports within the Airport District and related transportation infrastructure, promote air services and economic development through the provision of air service incentives, development and advertising that facilitate additional flight options and increase competition for air travel," the ordinance states.

With the coronavirus biting into the airport's bottom line as airlines trim flights and passenger levels remain down about 60 percent from pre-pandemic levels, Summey has previously said the agency must look for new sources of income to maintain operations.

"With the lack of revenue from airlines and with the accommodations tax collection going down, we need to find ways for new revenue to improve infrastructure around the airport and look for ways to attract new airline service," Summey said Tuesday.

Money raised from the fund would help to pay for infrastructure needed to support a new airline, such as British Airways, which last year required funding from the county to help build a $10 million inflight meal kitchen at the airport.

Since the pandemic unfolded, British Airways has not served Charleston, and the kitchen is now being used by an airport vendor.

"Getting airlines to come back is going to be competitive, so this helps," Summey said of the ordinance if it passes.

While 5 percent of the proceeds must go for administrative costs, 80 percent of the remaining money will go to Charleston County Aviation Authority and the rest will be allocated by County Council through its annual budget, according to the ordinance.

The measure requires rental car agencies to have their books examined by the county's revenue collections department. Failure to pay the fee could result in a business license being suspended or revoked.