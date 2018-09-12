King Street Cookies has sweetened many a tooth at its downtown Charleston store and new kiosk at Charleston International Airport.
By late fall the cookie maker intends to be set up in a former jewelry store in Mount Pleasant.
But three sites isn't enough for owner Harris Cohen.
He is looking in northern Mount Pleasant for a fourth site and hopes to expand into West Ashley and Summerville before too long.
Cohen calls business good and continuing to grow for his specialty cookies.
He's now looking at November to open the store at 405 W. Coleman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant, the site of the former longtime Campbell's Jewelers that closed earlier this year when owners Bruce and Cindy Campbell decided to retire after 30 years.
Bed, bath and brewski
A national housewares chain is looking to branch into alcohol sales, at least at one Charleston-area location.
Bed Bath & Beyond has applied to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license to sell beer and wine for off-premises consumption at its store at 1744 Towne Centre Way in Mount Pleasant. The company offers two other stores in the region in North Charleston and West Ashley, but it has not applied to sell alcohol at those locations.
Also at Towne Centre, lingerie store Victoria's Secret and lotion shop Bath & Body Works are undergoing makeovers. Bath & Body Works has a temporary location near Regal Cinemas and plans to open in the renovated site on Nov. 1. Victoria's Secret is expected to reopen Nov. 15, according to a mall spokeswoman.
Bloom town
A downtown Charleston flower shop has expanded to James Island.
Tiger Lily recently opened in its new 4,000-square-foot showroom at 1614 Camp Road. Its original site at 131 Spring St. on the peninsula will house a retail shop while the remaining 5,800 square feet will be available for lease.
The new location now houses the longtime flower shop’s floral design studio, wedding services, storage and administrative offices. A grand opening is being planned, but no date has been set, according to co-owner Manny Gonzales.
Recently leased
Simply Smitten Beauty Bar recently leased 1,100 square feet at 1662 Savannah Highway, Suite 225, in Indigo Village Shopping Center in West Ashley, and Wings R Us leased 1,193 square feet at 5117 Dorchester Road in North Charleston, according to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young.
Keeping fit
A Mount Pleasant-based fitness center is expanding to West Ashley. HyLo Fitness plans to open a facility in the former O2 Fitness site at 466 Savannah Highway by November. Its current site can be found at 880 Allbritton Blvd., off the Johnnie Dodds Boulevard frontage road.
Filling up
A new gas station and convenience store with a car wash could be on the way to West Ashley.
Buck Investments of Charleston will ask Charleston's Design Review Board on Monday for conceptual approval of the proposed development at 2493 Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road.
Hurricane help
If you are running short on hurricane supplies, one Charleston-area membership store is offering to help — and it remained open Wednesday.
BJ's Wholesale Club is offering non-members a free three-month trial membership so people can get last-minute supplies ahead of Hurricane Florence. Those who sign up for the free trial will also have the option to join the warehouse club store for $25, more than 50 percent off.
Massachusetts-based BJ's offers one store in the region at 1035 Jockey Court in Summerville, its only outlet in South Carolina. It's open until 9 p.m. Wednesday. No decision has been made on Thursday hours yet, a store clerk said.
Also offering to help is U-Haul. The moving and storage company is offering residents in the Carolinas and Virginia 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container use at 94 facilities, including four in the Charleston region. They include 584 King St. in the downtown area, and in North Charleston at 4788 Dorchester Road, 8222 Dorchester Road and 2155 Credit Union Lane.
Opening delayed
The new US Foods Chef'Store's grand opening event set for Thursday has been postponed because of Hurricane Florence.
The big-box kitchen emporium at 1410 Meeting St. on Charleston's upper peninsula has not set a new launch date.
Mall closings
Most of the stores at Northwoods Mall, Citadel Mall and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre have closed ahead of the storm. Check with specific shops for the latest information.