Blackbaud Inc., Charleston's largest technology company, closed a deal Wednesday to acquire Texas-based YourCause for $157 million.
Daniel Island-based Blackbaud sells cloud-based software and technical services to nonprofit organizations worldwide. YourCause is also a software provider in the philanthropy space. An announcement from Blackbaud about the purchase states YourCause processes $245,000 in donations every business hour. Blackbaud advertises its customers "raise, grant and invest" about $100 billion using the software each year.
The 155 employees at YourCause will join Blackbaud's team of 3,400.
It is the latest in a series of several acquisitions the company has made since Mike Gianoni became CEO in 2014, totaling several hundred million dollars all-told. Their move to acquire the smaller software provider cost about the same as what they invested in their new global headquarters on Daniel Island.
The purchase of YourCause is also bigger than its last major acquisition, $121 million for crowdfunding company JustGiving in the summer of 2017. The company is spending less on YourCause than the $190 million they spent in 2015 on Smart Tuition, another cloud solution that processed tuition payments, however.
In a press release Wednesday, Blackbaud stated YourCause's software is proven to improve customers' numbers in volunteers and donations, among other metrics.
“In a time where 84 percent of Americans believe businesses shoulder a responsibility to bring social change, providing those businesses with the right tools not only helps attract and retain customers and employees, but it helps to build a better world," Gianoni said in the release.
YourCause's offices are in Plano, near Dallas. Its CEO, Matthew Combs, said in the announcement the idea for his company came in 2007.
"Joining Blackbaud, the leader in the social good software space, will enable us to connect enterprises, individuals, and nonprofits to more efficiently support social causes of every size, anywhere in the world," Combs said in a statement.