Charleston City Council raises fees on developers that sidestep affordable housing

Some new apartment complexes on the Charleston peninsula will face higher fees if the developers of those properties refuse to incorporate affordable housing into their plans.

Charleston City Council voted unanimously March 9 to increase the price on high-density housing projects to encourage more developers to set aside part of their apartments and condominiums at more affordable rates.

The new fees will still need to be voted on two more times before going into effect.

The city has levied fees against specially zoned developments that shun affordable housing for more than three years now, but a recent analysis by the city suggested the effort was not benefiting Charleston's working class as much as elected leaders would like.

That analysis showed that 14 luxury apartment complexes on the peninsula opted into a special zoning category known as mixed-used workforce housing in recent years. That allowed those developers to build more tightly packed apartments and condos. Yet only one of those multi-story developments chose to incorporate affordable housing into their business plans.

The 13 other projects, which have taken over parts of Charleston's growing skyline, paid the city to avoid pricing 20 percent of their housing units at more affordable rates over the next 25 years.

The payments from those 13 projects are expected to generate more than $11 million the city can use to help build affordable homes and apartments elsewhere in Charleston. But it also prevented more than 381 affordable housing units from being integrated into the new apartment complexes downtown, where property values are soaring and lower income residents are being pushed out.

Those more affordable units would have been available to households earning less than 80 percent of Charleston's median income — $45,400 per year for an individual and $64,800 annually for a family of four.

That's the main reason why council members voted to raise the fees moving forward. They want to crank up the financial pressure on developers to convince them to mix affordable units into their high-end apartment complexes.

In the past, the private developers paid $5.10 per square foot to sidestep the city's affordable housing requirements. That added well over $1 million to some of the larger apartment complexes built downtown in recent years, including two projects in the WestEdge development and others along King and Meeting streets.

Companies preparing to build new housing complexes in the city will still get to decide whether to opt into the special zoning. They will also have the choice of whether to pay the fee.

"We're not forcing anyone to pay the fee," Mayor John Tecklenburg said. "They can provide all the (affordable housing) units required and they don't owe us a penny."

It will cost developers far more moving forward, however, if they want to continue to price all of their apartments and condos at market rates.

City Council's new plan creates a scaled fee system.

Developers that set aside 20 percent of their project for affordable housing won't pay anything. Developers that devote 15 percent of their project for affordable units will pay $7.50 per square foot. Developers that designate 10 percent of their project for lower-income residents will pay up to $10 per square foot.

And for companies that don't incorporate any affordable housing, the rate will swell to $15 per square foot.

Those fees will also be adjusted in the coming years based on the rate of inflation.

Councilman Peter Shahid, who represents part of West Ashley, said the new fee structure would be a good thing for the city as it continues to confront the affordable housing crisis.

It will help the city, Shahid said, even if the developers continue to pay the higher fee instead of including affordable housing units in their plans. The city's housing department, he said, can use that money to oversee the construction of other affordable housing options on the peninsula and elsewhere in the city.

"Even if they do opt out, we get some money," Shahid said.

But at least one council member questioned why the city doesn't simply mandate that new high-density apartment complexes include affordable housing.

Councilman Ross Appel, who represents West Ashley and part of James Island, said the city could do away with the fee if it did that.

"I don't see any reason why we can't just make it hard requirement," Appel said.

Tecklenburg said the fee continued to give the developers a choice. It also allows the city's housing department to raise money that it can put toward its own affordable housing initiatives

That's important, Tecklenburg said, because the homes and apartments the city helps to build are locked in at affordable rates for much longer than the private apartment complexes.