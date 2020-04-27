Charleston CEO part of Trump's economic revival group

As Gov. Henry McMaster was introducing a task force to help reopen South Carolina’s economy, one constituent from the business world was already engaged in the process — at the national level.
Greystar CEO Bob Faith was summoned to be part of President Donald Trump’s high-powered economic revival panel, which brings together executives, economists, scholars and other leaders. They’re broken out by industry group, from agriculture to hospitality to technology.
The roughly 220 other participants include Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, a frequent target of Trump’s scorn.
Faith is part of the nine-member real estate panel.
“These bipartisan groups of American leaders will work together with the White House to chart the path forward toward a future of unparalleled American prosperity,” according to a White House statement. “The health and wealth of America is the primary goal, and these groups will produce a more independent, self-sufficient and resilient nation.”
Faith, whose Charleston-based Greystar is one of the largest apartment management and investment firms in the world, said it “all came to be pretty fast."
The panel met by phone with administration officials for the first time April 16 to discuss how to reinvigorate the U.S. economy, which has been crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It really was a just call to action and them sort of saying, ‘Hey, we want you to know that you have access and if you think the White House can do something to step up the recovery, reach out. … If there’s a roadblock, let us know,’” said Faith, who ran the S.C. Commerce Department during Gov. Mark Sanford’s first term.
Faith's main takeaway from the first meeting: “thoughtful.”
“I think we’ re all trying to figure who has the best information about the peaking of new cases and when we can start to get back,” he said.
Faith isn't South Carolina's only representative on the panel. Former U.S. Congressman Jim DeMint, now chairman of the Conservative Partnership Institute, is participating as a "thought leader."
Tax breaks intact
Big businesses that were lured to South Carolina with the promise of state tax incentives can continue to cash in during the pandemic.
The S.C. Department of Commerce is prepared to tweak the rules for its "job development credits" to make it easier for companies like Boeing Co., Volvo and Bridgestone to remain eligible to claim them as the public health crisis stretches on.
The credits are performance-based, meaning they require companies to create a specific number of jobs and maintain that level of employment. In return, they get to keep a portion of the state withholding taxes that their employees would otherwise send to Columbia.
Normally, a company would not be eligible for those tax benefits if their job numbers dropped below the promised level during a specific quarter.
But Commerce officials sent out a memo earlier this month informing the companies they would still be eligible even if they furlough their employees without pay. The agency explained that the businesses would keep that eligibility as long as they maintain health insurance for the affected workers.
Risky returns?
South Carolina's automakers are getting ready to open their factories, some as early as this week, even as the labor union that represents nearly 1 million active and retired U.S. autoworkers says it's still too risky to return to work because of the COVID-19 spread.
Rory Gamble, president of the United Auto Workers, said last week the union "does not believe the scientific data is conclusive that it is safe to have our members back in the workplace."
"We have not done enough testing to really understand the threat our members face," Gamble said. "We strongly suggest to our companies in all sectors that an early May date is too soon and too risky to our members, their families and their communities."
Mercedes-Benz Vans in North Charleston will restart its Sprinter production line Monday and Volvo Cars will start making S60 sedans again near Ridgeville on May 11. BMW plans to reopen its Spartanburg County factory, the automaker’s largest in the world, next week.
The UAW's position, of course, carries little to no weight for those plants. None of the workers at the Palmetto State's big-three vehicle manufacturers belong to the union.
As a right-to-work state where politicians have worked to keep organized labor at bay, South Carolina has the nation's lowest union participation rate — just 2.2 percent of the workforce, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In any event, South Carolina automakers say they are developing safety protocols to help ensure workers don’t contract the coronavirus while on the job. That includes social distancing, the use of face masks for some workers and increased cleaning cycles.
"We are constantly evaluating the current development of the pandemic and adjusting these measures accordingly," said a Mercedes-Benz Vans spokeswoman, adding "all appropriate precautions to prevent the infection of employees will be taken."
Storing stuff
A Lowcountry company is aiming to deliver a trio of climate-controlled places to isolate personal belongings in the Sunshine State.
Charleston-based Coastal Storage Group is teaming up on the projects in Lakeland, Fort Myers and Ormond Beach with Miller-Valentine Group.
The Florida facilities will be three stories and range in size from 71,000 to 76,000 square feet. Construction will begin by late summer, with completion expected by fall 2021. The development cost was not disclosed.
"As people are renting more than ever and millennials are staying in apartments longer, the demand for self-storage has been on the rise," said Aaron Rowley, a partner in the deal.
Early retirement
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Medical University of South Carolina is having to fill the top leadership spots at two of the rural health care outposts it bought last year.
Page Vaughan's resignation as CEO of the Chester and Lancaster medical centers came three days after MUSC said it would have to lay off 900 staffers and cut pay and hours for the rest of its employees. In a letter published in the Lancaster News, Vaughan said he chose to retire six months early because of concerns for his wife's health. MUSC was "gracious" in allowing him to exit early, he said.
"For this, I could not be more appreciative," he wrote. "MUSC is an organization that puts its care team members, patients and families first. I am a testament to that."
Joseph "Scott" Broome, who joined MUSC earlier this year, has been named to fill Vaughan's role on an interim basis.
MUSC finalized the purchase of the Lancaster and Chester hospitals and two others from Community Health Systems in early 2019.