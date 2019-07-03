Carriage tours were temporarily called off in Charleston Wednesday, marking the sixth time this year and second day this week that tours were stopped for extreme heat.
Just after 1 p.m., the city's Department of Livability and Tourism told carriage tour operators to take their horses and mules inside.
The department has to record four consecutive readings of at least 95 degrees or higher at 15 minute intervals in order call off carriage tours. Carriages went back out about an hour and a half later, after temperatures started to read 94 degrees or lower.
The city also temporarily suspended carriage tours Monday due to high temperatures.
In May, when the southeastern portion of the state experienced historically high temperatures, carriage tours were pulled off the streets for four consecutive days, from May 26 to 29.
Last year, carriage tours were suspended for heat just once, according to the city.
As the city's tourism rules are written now, extreme heat is the only case in which the Department of Livability and Tourism can tell carriage operators to stop tours.
That rule could change, however, if the city's Tourism Commission and City Council approve a rule change that Livability and Tourism director Dan Riccio introduced last month. An amended ordinance would allow his department to call off tours in emergencies, including extreme weather.
Members of the carriage tour industry have expressed concerns over the proposed changes, arguing that the companies themselves should retain control over when they stop tours for weather.