A carriage horse tripped while on a tour in downtown Charleston Friday afternoon but sustained no serious injuries, the city said.
At around 1:30 p.m., Palmetto Carriage Works horses Barnum and Bailey were leading a carriage down Pitt Street when Barnum tripped and fell to her knees, according to a statement from Livability and Tourism director Dan Riccio.
Barnum was able to rise to her feet without assistance, according to Riccio. No carriage passengers were injured.
City equine manager Shannon Tilman and veterinarian Katie Loewenstine from the Edisto Equine Veterinary Clinic examined Barnum at the Palmetto Carriage Works Barn, and determined that she did not have any serious injuries.
Tilman noted in her report that the horse had "minor abrasions," and Loewenstine cleared Barnum to return to work on Monday.
A similar incident, which also resulted in no injuries to passengers and minor injuries to the horse, occurred last week.
Last Friday, a Palmetto Carriage Works horse named Buck fell on Market Street after his left hind leg became entangled in the “trace,” a strap that attaches to the carriage.
A Palmetto Carriage Works employee was able to remove Buck’s leg from the trace, and the horse stood up again on his own. Buck had minor abrasions from the incident, according to a report.