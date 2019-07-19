Red Barn Palmetto Carriage Works & Palmetto Tours.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

The Palmetto Carriage Works barn. After tripping while on a tour, horse Barnum was examined at the barn, and no serious injuries were found. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

A carriage horse tripped while on a tour in downtown Charleston Friday afternoon but sustained no serious injuries, the city said. 

At around 1:30 p.m., Palmetto Carriage Works horses Barnum and Bailey were leading a carriage down Pitt Street when Barnum tripped and fell to her knees, according to a statement from Livability and Tourism director Dan Riccio. 

Barnum was able to rise to her feet without assistance, according to Riccio. No carriage passengers were injured. 

City equine manager Shannon Tilman and veterinarian Katie Loewenstine from the Edisto Equine Veterinary Clinic examined Barnum at the Palmetto Carriage Works Barn, and determined that she did not have any serious injuries. 

Tilman noted in her report that the horse had "minor abrasions," and Loewenstine cleared Barnum to return to work on Monday. 

A similar incident, which also resulted in no injuries to passengers and minor injuries to the horse, occurred last week. 

We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free.


Last Friday, a Palmetto Carriage Works horse named Buck fell on Market Street after his left hind leg became entangled in the “trace,” a strap that attaches to the carriage. 

A Palmetto Carriage Works employee was able to remove Buck’s leg from the trace, and the horse stood up again on his own. Buck had minor abrasions from the incident, according to a report.

Reach Emily Williams at 843-937-5553. Follow her on Twitter @emilye_williams.

Tags

Emily Williams is a business reporter at The Post and Courier, covering tourism and employment. She also writes the Business Headlines newsletter, which is published twice a week. Before moving to Charleston, her byline appeared in The Boston Globe.