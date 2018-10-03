Picasso and Riley didn’t make it far, certainly not to freedom.
The two downtown Charleston carriage-tour horses, after absconding from their barn, were corralled in the courtyard of a nearby inn just minutes after making their escape Sunday afternoon.
Their owner, Carolina Polo and Carriage Co., has been cited by the city with allowing animals at large, which can come with a fine of up to $1,087, said Dan Riccio, director of the Department of Livability and Tourism.
Riccio confirmed that no one — equine or human — was injured in the incident. He said the city always enforces its animals-at-large ordinance to prevent future, potentially dangerous violations.
It was about 4:30 p.m. Sunday when employees from Charleston Carriage Works on Anson Street, just steps away from Carolina Polo, were told that a couple of horses were taking an unattended stroll down nearby Pinckney Street, according to an incident report filed by Shannon Tilman, equine manager for the city tourism office.
The workers grabbed halters and lead ropes and approached the escaped animals, with one making “kissing sounds” to coax the horses into coming closer, according to the report .
They were able to turn into the courtyard of the Andrew Pinckney Inn and corral and harness the horses. At that time, a Carolina Polo employee ran over to help guide Picasso and Riley back into their barn, according to the report.
A video, which was shared with WCBD Channel 2 News, captured the two horses plodding down the sidewalk toward the inn.
Richard Knoth, an owner and operator of Carolina Polo, identified the escape artists as Picasso and Riley upon viewing the video, according to Tilman’s report.
Knoth also explained to Tilman that the horses must have ducked underneath the chains across their stalls and walked out through the barn’s open doors.
To prevent another incident, Knoth told Tilman he would install additional chains and agreed to a policy that all horses be cross tied and doors shut whenever the barn is unattended.
Allowing horses to wander unharnessed on a public street is a violation of the city's ordinance on animals, which requires that a "physical restraint or leash" must be used in public areas.
A court date for Carolina Polo is scheduled for Oct. 22.
The tour company has faced city citations before. In 2009, Carolina Polo pleaded guilty to four code violations related to the way the company maintains its horses and stables.