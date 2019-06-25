A Charleston-area car dealership is being investigated for allegedly defrauding several banks by submitting doctored applications for car loans, enabling the company to sell more vehicles and allowing the employees to rake in extra money.
FBI agents raided Hoover Mitsubishi on Savannah Highway in West Ashley last week to seize computers, records and vehicle loan applications.
The federal search warrant was requested after two confidential witnesses told the FBI that three employees at the dealership submitted false information to at least eight banks and other lending institutions.
The dealership employees allegedly altered the loan applications they submitted for car buyers with bad credit.
The scheme convinced the banks to unwittingly provide sub-prime auto loans to people who wouldn't have been able to qualify for financing otherwise.
Mark Hoover, the owner of the dealership, did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment. Nobody from the dealership has been charged at this point.
An affidavit from the FBI laid out how the employees allegedly falsified the loan applications. There were several strategies.
According to the allegations, employees reported that car buyers traded in another vehicle or provided a down payment when they actually didn't. They altered pay stubs from car buyers to inflate their income. And they created fake electricity bills to make it look like cosigners on a loan lived together.
All of those changes made it more likely for the banks to extend a loan to the car buyers who were more likely to default or fall behind on payments.
According to the affidavit from the FBI, the alleged scheme went on for roughly six years, from 2012 to 2018.
Over that time frame, the FBI witnesses estimated the dealership sold an estimated 50 to 60 vehicles per month. They estimated that as many as 30 of those loan applications each month were falsified in some way.
The alleged fraud directly benefited the employees and the dealership, according to the two witnesses.
By doctoring the applications, the company would help car buyers get a lower interest rate on the loans. But the dealership would keep part of those savings for itself.
The salesman for the company would also get extra money from Mitsubishi for selling a set number of cars at the dealership each month.
The banks that worked with the dealership did catch on in several instances, according to an affidavit from the FBI.
In 2015, BB&T Bank checked on an auto loan for a Mitsubishi Outlander and found out that the pay stub that was submitted was wrong.
PNC Bank caught another example in 2016 after a car buyer reported the dealership doubled his income level on the loan application.
The dealership reportedly kept two separate applications for the loans they doctored, according to the FBI witnesses.
One they sent to the banks. The other they kept in filing cabinets at the dealership.
The FBI searched those filing cabinets last week.