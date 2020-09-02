Charleston car dealer wants to build new shop; bed store on way; Stein Mart starts closing

A Charleston-area luxury car dealer wants to replace an existing building in West Ashley with a new structure.

Baker Motor Co. will ask the city Tuesday for conceptual approval to build a one-story showroom at 1545 Savannah Highway.

Baker had been using the site next to Hendrick Honda to park a variety of cars. It is now fenced off, and demolition work has begun.

The new dealership will be called The Baker Collection, an assortment of luxury cars offered by the longtime car dealer.

The proposed facility is not the only building in the works by Baker.

The company, owned by Tommy Baker, also is building a new $10 million automobile sales center along Interstate 26 at 425 Sigma Drive in the Nexton community near Summerville.

The facility will house a 28,600-square-foot, one-story showroom and sales office called Mercedes-Benz Van Center and a 1,100-square-foot sales office in a separate building surrounded by The Baker Collection, a group of 12 luxury brands that are used as loaner cars and will have a few miles on them.

Construction is expected to be completed in November on the Summerville site.

Last servings

Another longtime Charleston-area restaurant is shutting its doors in the Lowcountry, this time over Labor Day weekend.

Sullivan's seafood restaurant at 2019 Middle St. on Sullivan's Island announced on social media last weekend that it will close Sunday after 32 years in business.

"We want to thank all my wonderful employees, family and friends that have supported us over the years," according to a Facebook post. "We are so grateful for all the amazing memories, and we wish everyone the best to the years to come!"

The restaurant will officially close at 9 p.m. Sunday. Dine in and takeout are offered. Reservations are accepted for parties of six or more for those wanting a last get-together sendoff at the restaurant over the holiday weekend.

On the way

Bedding retailer Tempur-Pedic plans to set up a flagship shop in East Cooper.

The Lexington, Ky.-based company will open a 2,261-square-foot store by early 2021 at 1730 Towne Centre Way, Suite 100, in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. The new shop, to be located between Lululemon and White House Black Market, will offer a full selection of signature mattresses, pillows, adjustable bases and accessories.

What's cooking?

Famulari’s Pizzeria is now serving in its sixth location in the Charleston area after opening Aug. 27.

The new pizza place can be found at 1721 Clements Ferry Road near Publix Supermarket.

Going dark

Closing sales have begun at the Charleston area's two Stein Mart clothing and accessories stores.

The big-box shops at 975 Savannah Highway in St. Andrews Center in West Ashley and at 600 Long Point Road in Belle Hall Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant are going dark after the Jacksonville, Fla.-based company filed for bankruptcy in August.

Markdowns start at 10 percent off, with larger closeout discounts on some items. The stores are expected to close by October.

Flu shots

A Mount Pleasant pharmacy will begin offering drive-thru flu shots Thursday through Sept. 10.

Sweetgrass Pharmacy at 1952 Long Grove Drive in Seaside Farms will offer the vaccines 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. at the drive-thru in a clinic behind the store.

Flu shots also will be offered in the store Monday through Saturday.

Appointments are not necessary, but prescription insurance information is. Masks must be worn.

On-site flu clinics for employers or organizations with 10 or more workers can also be scheduled by calling the pharmacy.

Flu shot consent forms are available on the pharmacy's website and will be available at the shop.

New hours

Ruke's Produce Stand in Mount Pleasant will operate with new hours after Labor Day.

The roadside market at 378 Mathis Ferry Road near Holy Trinity AME Church will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday starting Sept. 10 and continuing through the end of the year.

Giving back

As part of Hunger Action Month, Florida-based Publix and Publix Super Market Charities will donate $125,000 on Thursday to Lowcountry Food Bank to help support pantries, meal programs and other efforts to neighbors in need as the nation continues to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

Publix has also donated 714,696 pounds of produce and 9,900 gallons of milk to Lowcountry Food Bank as part of its initiative to purchase surplus produce and milk from farmers and deliver it directly to food banks.

That brings the supermarket chain's total donations nationwide since April to more than 11 million pounds of fresh produce and 500,000 gallons of milk.

The food vendor also has donated money to other charities in the Charleston area including Charleston Area Senior Citizens Services, Charleston Parks Conservancy, East Cooper Community Outreach, East Cooper Meals on Wheels and Lowcountry Cares Ministries.

With Thursday's donation, Publix will have provided $152,500 to agencies in the area.