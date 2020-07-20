Charleston businesses using 'Gullah' and 'Geechee' in brands say they'll change names

Around mid-June, the phrase, "the owner vs. the brand" started to pop up on social media, usually with two side-by-side images.

Most of them showed a white person on the left and a product marketed to African Americans on the right. As people filled the streets for Black Lives Matter protests, the posts were meant to make people think about where their dollars are going.

Geechee Experience, an account celebrating Gullah Geechee culture with almost 16,000 followers on Instagram, shared their own take on "the owner vs. the brand": a photo of Greg Johnsman and an image of his product, Geechie Boy Grits.

"How do ya'll feel about non-Black companies using Gullah Geechee culture to market their business?" Christopher Cato and Akua Page, who run the account, wrote on the post.

In the Lowcountry, the question of the "owner vs. the brand" is an important one, especially for Gullah Geechee people who have seen their cultural traditions become key selling points for tourists, often without an economic benefit to their own communities.

This month, three long-running businesses that aren't owned by people of Gullah Geechee descent but were using the culture in their branding — a grits mill, a packaged foods company and a boat tour operator — said they would change their brand names.

Geechie Boy Mill was the first of those to make such an announcement, on July 1, within hours of when Samin Nosrat, a popular food writer, cookbook author and Netflix show host called out the company on Instagram, where more than half a million followers see her posts.

Nosrat wrote that she hoped the mill would change its name “if in fact no one who currently profits off of it comes (from) the largely oppressed people who make up the culture being sold to us on the label.”

The Edisto Island business posted to its own account the next day that it "had taken the first steps" to find a new name. For now, the company's website still displays and sells products with the Geechie Boy Mill name.

Earlier this month, a publicist for the mill declined to tell The Post and Courier when the current packaging would disappear from shelves.

Criticism of the brand name, which has been around since about 1980, is nothing new. What seemed to be new was the wave of name changes happening nationally, from Aunt Jemima and Eskimo Pie to the The Chicks, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks.

Cato and Page also alerted their followers that the mill was not the only local non-Black company using Gullah culture to sell their products. There was Gullah Gourmet, a company that sells specialty foods based off Gullah cuisine from a West Ashley gift shop and tourist-centric stores.

Also in Charleston, a boat tour company was going by the name Geechee Girl Charters.

Founder and president of the Gullah Geechee Chamber of Commerce Marilyn Hemingway put out a statement July 3 calling on people to demand that businesses appropriating the terms "Gullah," "Geechee" or "Geechie" change their names. She described it as a "travesty" that this was still happening in 2020.

"Our labors and traditions continue to be financially exploited, and the check is due," Hemingway wrote.

Jay Keeney, who purchased Geechee Girl Charters in 2015, said he had "incorrectly assumed" that the terms "Gullah" and "Geechee" were "related to the Lowcountry lifestyle" and not specific to a cultural group.

Keeney said he has paused tours and will either change the name or close the business.

"I now realize...that I owed it to the community to do more research and educate myself, as opposed to continuing under the status quo," Keeney wrote in an apology that is now the only content that appears on the tour company's website.

Back in December, Page and Cato dedicated an episode of their Geechee Experience podcast to dispelling any confusion about who can be Gullah Geechee.

People who grew up in the Lowcountry and are not African American may understand some of the Gullah language or eat the cuisine, but Gullah Geechee identity is defined by being a direct descendant of African people who were enslaved in the United States.

Appreciation is one thing, Page said, but appropriation is another. And if Gullah culture is being used to sell goods and services, and the money isn't going back into the Gullah Geechee community, that line has probably been crossed.

"People feel like they're paying homage, like they're trying to save your dying culture," Page said. "Our culture is not dying."

Marquetta Goodwine, who goes by Queen Quet as Chieftess of the Gullah/Geechee Nation, said it's not paying homage if a business is profiting off of a culture's name and imagery.

"You are exploiting them and capitalizing on them," she said. "That is never appropriate."

The Gullah/Geechee Nation organized a petition this month with about 800 signatures that specifically called on Gullah Gourmet to change its name.

Gullah Gourmet owner Debbie Nelson sells products with names like “Geechie Peachie Cobbla,” “Cream Da Crab Soup,” and “Gullah Gullah Gumbo."

The packaging isn't written in the Gullah Geechee language, but Nelson said in an email that the wording used for the cooking instructions is meant to be a "variation" of it. The instructions on the back of the shrimp and grits package tell people to boil “wadda,” “trow in da grits” and heat the gravy in a “nudda bowl.”

On July 8, Nelson posted a message on Facebook saying that she would change the company’s name. She wrote that she now recognizes the name “could be seen as culturally insensitive,” something she “never intended” and “is not okay with.” She has run the business as Gullah Gourmet for more than 25 years.

Nelson declined to elaborate on rebranding plans since she is in the process of securing a new name.

The Gullah/Geechee Nation's petition also called out Revelry, a Charleston brewery that stirred up controversy when it started canning and selling its Gullah Cream Ale in 2016. The beermaker said it donated some proceeds from the beverage to groups like the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, but many balked at the idea that that would justify the name.

Some members of the Gullah Geechee community described the beer's branding as "mascotification" of their culture.

Revelry co-owner Sean Fleming told The Post and Courier that the brewery made its last batch of the Gullah Cream Ale on June 4. He maintains the beer was brewed with good intentions and said they "100 percent hear and respect the voices upset by the name."

"We've moved on from the beer and will continue to brew creative, award-winning beers that support our community here in Charleston," he said in a statement.

Queen Quet said companies that have been using Gullah Geechee names and imagery to sell their products have caused the community issues for years, and people will be taking note of what they do next. Whether they will be truly listening "instead of commodifying" remains to be seen.