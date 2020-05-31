Charleston businesses hit hard hit by coronavirus bear brunt of riot damage

By late Sunday morning, it looked like a hurricane was headed just for King Street. Most businesses were closed as owners and volunteers hurried to clean up broken glass and nail plywood over their windows.

Tourists checked out of hotels early and were issued refunds for canceled tours.

Instead of a storm with rain and wind, businesses were bracing for a possible second wave of vandalism and looting after a peaceful protest responding to the killing of George Floyd turned violent Saturday night.

"We just got ourselves back open and now this," Helen Hill, CEO at Explore Charleston, said Sunday.

Hill said it appeared that the businesses hardest hit after Saturday's protests were also those that suffered the most losses because of COVID-19: downtown restaurants, retailers and hotels that, during any other year, would have been serving a high volume of out-of-town visitors over the weekend.

The few tourists who had been here were clearing out Sunday, Hill said. Some hotels on the peninsula were also getting cancellations.

One lodging in particular, Hotel Bennett on Marion Square, suffered some of the most severe damage. Windows all down the side of the building facing King Street were smashed.

It's too soon to tell what the financial toll from the damage will be for the downtown business community. Much will depend on what happens next.

Storefronts along King Street were boarded up Sunday whether the windows had been smashed in or left untouched. Business owners weren't taking the risk in case protests turned into property damage for a second time.

"I have no idea yet how this is going to affect my business," said Martha Walters, whose store, Two Cumberland, was broken into and looted. "Things were starting to pick up, and people were excited to get their lives back. This is a blow no one expected."

Walters said she isn't sure when some business owners will safe opening up their stores again.

Indaco, an Italian restaurant on King Street, had just reopened its dining room last Wednesday. Its windows were severely damaged Saturday night, and the restaurant put out a message on social media that they would close again until this upcoming Wednesday.

"We are deeply saddened by the events that occurred last night, and by the damage done to so many of our local businesses, especially at a time when we are trying so hard to rebuild," the restaurant's statement said.

While businesses have been sparring with insurance companies over whether they can be covered for losses due to COVID-19, the issue of coverage for the kind of vandalism King Street businesses experienced should be much more straightforward, said Charleston attorney and city councilman Ross Appel.

"This type of loss is way more within the realm of what is normally considered covered under most commercial property policies," Appel said.

One of the main reasons carriers are denying claims for loss of business due to coronavirus is that there has been no property damage.

In this case, the property damage is clear, so business owners should be gathering their insurance information and making claims, he said.

Repairing all that damage will take time, and that means potential days and nights of lost revenue, said Jamee Haley, the executive director of Lowcountry Local First, a nonprofit that supports local, independent businesses.

"Losing a day and a night of sales, at a time when people are already working twice as hard for half the revenue — it's devastating," she said.

Some national retailers were hit, but many of the store owners sifting through glass Sunday morning were local small business owners like Jonathan Sanchez. The front window of his store, Blue Bicycle Books, was smashed and some books were stolen.

A couple of them, including a signed book from the humorist David Sedaris were returned to him in the morning after they were found on a nearby side street.

Volunteers helped them clear the glass quickly, and the store was boarded up and open for business by mid-morning. Though it didn't seem like anyone was in the mood to browse for books, Sanchez said he still planned to stay open for at least part of the day.

"This is the most people we've seen on King Street in a long time," Sanchez said, referring to the volunteers who had packed the street Sunday morning, wielding trash bags, brooms and water bottles.

Business owners up and down King Street agreed that the show of support was the one bright spot from the day.

Roy Neal, owner of the taco spot El Jefe on King Street, said that while Saturday was probably the worst night he'd ever experienced, what he saw the following morning was "the spirit of Charleston."

"We're getting some tough cards dealt to us," Neal said about seeing his business broken into just a few weeks after he could reopen it.

But he predicted that some of the same patrons who were in the restaurant the night before, sheltering along with his employees on the back patio, would be back out there in the morning to help them clean up.

That was the case, Neal said, which he took as a sign that they'll be alright.