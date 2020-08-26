Charleston businesses damaged in May riot can now apply for federal disaster loans

Businesses damaged during the riot that broke out in downtown Charleston in late May can now apply for low-interest federal disaster loans.

The U.S. Small Business Administration opened applications for the financing assistance last week. So far, six local businesses have applied, said SBA spokesman Jack Camp.

The federal agency's declaration covers all of Charleston County and four neighboring counties, including Berkeley and Dorchester, for incidents of civil unrest that took place from May 28 to June 30.

Most of the physical damage to businesses in the Lowcountry was confined to one street on one night.

After several hours of peaceful protesting that drew hundreds to the Charleston peninsula on May 30 — five days after a White police officer killed George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis — a smaller group of protesters broke windows and looted downtown storefronts at night.

How to Apply For more information on eligibility and how to apply, business owners can call 571-422-1925 or 571-422-6016 weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. or email FOCE-Help@sba.gov. Applications can be submitted online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/s/

King Street, one of the peninsula's main commercial arteries, particularly for tourists, was the most affected.

Many business owners said in the days after the riot that they believed their insurance would cover the costs of broken glass and stolen merchandise.

Some businesses temporarily shut down as they made repairs, and others closed even if they weren't damaged. That was common up and down King Street in the days just after the riot, when almost every restaurant and retail store boarded up its windows.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Other businesses stayed open but may have seen sales drop off from their already low levels during the coronavirus pandemic as the city and county enforced curfews on the Sunday, Monday and Friday after May 30.

These low-interest disaster loans would apply to businesses with financial losses from any of those scenarios, Camp said.

The loans are available "regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage," according to the SBA. They can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll or any other bills that could have been paid "had the disaster not occurred."

Gov. Henry McMaster requested the assistance in a letter to the SBA on Aug. 13. The governor said in his letter that he could verify, based on surveys of affected small businesses, that at least five had "suffered substantial economic injury" as a result of the riot.

Hotels, restaurants and retailers — which describes the majority of places damaged during the unrest in downtown Charleston — were listed by the SBA as examples of small businesses that would be eligible.

Loans issued can be up to $2 million at a 3 percent interest rate for small businesses and 2.75 percent for nonprofits.

Notices about the program specify that these loans have to be related to losses from civil unrest, and it is not for COVID-19-related assistance.