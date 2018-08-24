The Catholic Diocese of Charleston sold its mansion at 119 Broad St. for the full listing price of $6.25 million, making it one of the most expensive home sales on the peninsula.
The buyer was an LLC formed earlier this month called McCuru Properties, with a Daniel Island address, according to the deed filed Wednesday in Charleston County.
The diocese used the house across from the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist for administrative offices until relocating those functions to a new campus off Orange Grove Road in 2015.
The four-story Morton Waring House was built between 1803 and 1807, with the marble facade added over brick in the early 1900s, according to the Charleston Museum.
The diocese paid $60,000 in 1957 for the property, which by that time had been converted to apartments, according to a news article at the time.
The 8,444-square-foot main house could have at least seven bedrooms, with another four bedrooms in the 2,444-square-foot carriage house, according to the listing.
The property, which is just under 0.7 acre, also includes a storage shed, a garden that’s the size of a standard house lot and 14 off-street parking spaces.
Inside is a grand staircase, ornate-patterned parquet floors with mahogany inlays, crown molding and detailed chair railings throughout.
The house went on the market in March. Greg Atkinson and Debbie Fisher of Handsome Properties represented the seller.
The highest price ever paid for a downtown Charleston mansion was $7.72 million for the Colonel John Ashe House at 32 South Battery St. in 2015.
Earlier this year, the 5,500-square-foot house at 125 Tradd St. sold for $3.96 million after being on the market five days. It was listed for $4.2 million and also includes a two-story carriage house.
Also this year, the 4,269-square-foot house at 60 Church St. sold for $4.4 million.