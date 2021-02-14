Charleston boutique lodging adding residences for longer stays with hotel perks

A boutique hotel in Charleston's historic district is outfitting an adjacent building as apartment-style units with hotel-like perks for guests looking to book stays of a month or longer.

The 16-room Zero George will be opening The Residences at Zero George this spring. Each of the five units will have sitting areas, kitchens, king-size beds and bathrooms stocked with amenities.

The new units are being built in a restored 19th-century building next door to Zero George in Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood.

Construction on the units started about a year ago, said Adrian Goffinet, finance and operations manager for Easton Porter Group, the high-end hospitality company that manages the Zero George hotel and restaurant and the Spring Street event venue Cannon Green.

Visitors who reserve extended stays in the Residences will be able to access the same amenities guests at the hotel have, such as housekeeping and concierge services, plus some perks specific to the new units, like the option to have the restaurant stock their bar with their favorite drinks or to get delivery of locally-made Callie's biscuits and jam and a newspaper every morning.

The Residences will have a fitness center for the exclusive use of those long-term guests, outfitted with Peloton bikes and other equipment.

Guests who reserve the at least 30-day stays at the apartment-style units will also get priority seating and a discount at Zero George's restaurant.

"They'll basically be our ultimate VIPs because they'll be with us for the most time," Goffinet said.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The intended customer base includes business travelers coming for long work trips and people looking to move to Charleston who aren't ready to buy a house or sign an extended lease yet.

"It doesn't seem like there's a ton of that in town," Goffinet said.

With the expansion of remote working policies amid COVID-19 in the last year, the target market may have shifted some. Traditional business travel remains lower than normal, but more people have the freedom to work from anywhere, allowing them to blend leisure travel with their work schedule.

Goffinet estimated most guests at the Residences will stay for between one and three months, though a booking could be for up to a year.

The units, which include one three-bedroom apartment and four one-bedroom apartments, will be decorated "in the same way that people would expect from five-star hotels," Goffinet said. Charleston-based interior designer Betsy Berry of B. Berry Interiors is selecting the furniture and decor.

Le Creuset, the French cookware maker that has a corporate headquarters in Charleston, will be supplying cookware and dishes to stock the units' kitchens.

Zero George plans to start accepting bookings at the Residences for as early as May 1, Goffinet said. Stays will start at $4,000 per month.